News

Farmer in Benguet killed by falling bamboos at Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 56 mins ago

Benguet PIO @Facebook

A 60-year-old man died after bamboos fell on the roof of his shanty due to the strong winds brought by Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Felix ‘Tinoy’ Boguite.

The Benguet Public Information Office said that the man is from Busoc, Poblacion, Atok.

His relatives said Boguite was hit in the head while cooking in the kitchen, killing him instantly.

Benguet remains to be under Tropical Storm Signal Number 2.

The province is among areas severely affected by the strong winds and rains brought by the Typhoon.

After dumping rains and leaving devastation in many areas in Luzon, the typhoon slightly weakens as it moves to the West Philippine Sea.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard rescues elderly residents, pets in Marikina amid typhoon ‘Ulysses’

LOOK: Philippine Coast Guard rescues elderly residents, pets in Marikina amid typhoon ‘Ulysses’

1 hour ago
Photo of AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

AFP to deploy rescue units for stranded residents due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

2 hours ago
Photo of Woman wants to divorce husband after discovering cruel nickname he secretly calls her

Woman wants to divorce husband after discovering cruel nickname he secretly calls her

2 hours ago
Photo of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad appointed as new Prime Minister of Bahrain

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad appointed as new Prime Minister of Bahrain

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close