Farmer in Benguet killed by falling bamboos at Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ onslaught

A 60-year-old man died after bamboos fell on the roof of his shanty due to the strong winds brought by Typhoon ‘Ulysses’ on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Felix ‘Tinoy’ Boguite.

The Benguet Public Information Office said that the man is from Busoc, Poblacion, Atok.

His relatives said Boguite was hit in the head while cooking in the kitchen, killing him instantly.

Benguet remains to be under Tropical Storm Signal Number 2.

The province is among areas severely affected by the strong winds and rains brought by the Typhoon.

After dumping rains and leaving devastation in many areas in Luzon, the typhoon slightly weakens as it moves to the West Philippine Sea.