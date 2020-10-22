News

Net worth of Bureau of Immigration’s security guard reaches over PHP10 million—NBI probe reveals

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will continue its probe on the Bureau of Immigration (BI) over alleged corruption activities involving the so-called ‘pastillas scheme’.

Based on the lifestyle check conducted by the NBI, monthly salaries of some BI employees did not match with their net worth, according to ABS-CBN exclusive report.

One of the officials of the bureau had a monthly salary of Php32,000, but his annual net worth reached Php27.9 million.

“Kung basic salary ang source, hindi malinaw. Siguro baka may negosyo pero dapat nakadeklara sa SALN, lalo na kung sa pamilya,” Emeterio Dongallo, NBI special action unit chief told the report.

Another personnel being probed is a security guard who earns Php14,000 a month but the net worth reaches to Php10 million.

A footage of a meeting by BI officials and its employees was taken by the surveillance team of the NBI. The video showed that some BI officials have sport utility vehicles, sports cars and luxury vehicles.

