News

13 detainees escape prison in PH after testing positive for COVID-19 rapid tests

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 58 mins ago

The Caloocan police are now tracking down 13 detainees who escaped from the Caloocan custodial facility early Thursday morning.

Caloocan Police Chief Col. Dario Menor confirmed those who escaped from the Police temporary detention facility this morning tested positive for COVID-19 based on rapid tests.

Initially, 15 detainees escaped from the prison, but two of them were caught by authorities.

There are 31 persons contained temporarily in the facility prior to their transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facilities.

They started grilling the wall of the detention facility last Monday.

They were unnoticed since only two police personnel were looking after them.

Most of the escapees are facing illegal possession of firearms, drugs cases. Some of them were detained for minor offenses like violating curfew rules.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Net worth of Bureau of Immigration’s security guard reaches over PHP10 million—NBI probe reveals

Net worth of Bureau of Immigration’s security guard reaches over PHP10 million—NBI probe reveals

12 mins ago
Photo of Local food producers in UAE key to country’s food security, safety

Local food producers in UAE key to country’s food security, safety

2 hours ago
Photo of Etihad Credit Insurance launches ‘ECI Islamic’—Shariah-compliant export credit solutions to boost UAE’s halal trade industry

Etihad Credit Insurance launches ‘ECI Islamic’—Shariah-compliant export credit solutions to boost UAE’s halal trade industry

15 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates AED467M Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi

LOOK: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates AED467M Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close