13 detainees escape prison in PH after testing positive for COVID-19 rapid tests

The Caloocan police are now tracking down 13 detainees who escaped from the Caloocan custodial facility early Thursday morning.

Caloocan Police Chief Col. Dario Menor confirmed those who escaped from the Police temporary detention facility this morning tested positive for COVID-19 based on rapid tests.

Initially, 15 detainees escaped from the prison, but two of them were caught by authorities.

There are 31 persons contained temporarily in the facility prior to their transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facilities.

They started grilling the wall of the detention facility last Monday.

They were unnoticed since only two police personnel were looking after them.

Most of the escapees are facing illegal possession of firearms, drugs cases. Some of them were detained for minor offenses like violating curfew rules.