Rep. Mike Arroyo proposes suspension of 2022 elections due to COVID-19

Pampanga Representative Mike Arroyo is proposing to suspend the 2022 national elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on the other hand said that they are not the ones who will decide if the presidential elections would push through but it is congress and the President who will act on a possible legislation.

COMELEC says that they are now studying how South Korea and the United States conducted their polls amid the COVID-19 threat.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Junior slammed the proposal saying there is no compelling reason to cancel the elections.

“You don’t cancel elections for any reason. That’s treason,” Locsin said in a tweet.

“Those brave to stand in line & vote—even if only 12—decide the next President. Elections=democracy,” Locsin added.

COMELEC has resumed its voters registration last month, but it expects a decrease of turn out due to restrictions.