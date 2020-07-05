Sunday, July 5, 2020

Jul 05 20, 3:12 pm

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Jul 05 2020

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....

UAE fends off over 100,000 cyberattacks in June – TRA

Jul. 05, 20 | 3:12 pm

(WAM) — The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 103,408 cyber-attacks, during the month of June.

The TRA revealed that its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the UAE for the month of June 2020 showed that the cyber-attacks varied between malware (73 percent), vulnerabilities (15 percent) and phishing attacks (12 percent).\

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud

aeCERT also handled 407 cyber incidents, such as email fraud, unauthorised access and vulnerabilities which were classified as 350 medium cases, 52 severe, and 5 low incidents.

In terms of raising awareness and building capabilities, the report indicated that 2,085 awareness sessions and 105 training courses were held in June.

READ ON: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion

The aeCERT was established in 2008 to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims to support and ensure a safer cyberspace for UAE residents.

