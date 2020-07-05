UAE fends off over 100,000 cyberattacks in June – TRA

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 44,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,434 new cases. The total number now stands at 44,254. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results
International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....
‘LOVE CAN WAIT’: Balanga diocese rejects proposal for online weddings, tells couples to either wed with fewer people or wait out the crisis instead
The Diocese of Balanga rejected the proposal of conducting online weddings, stressing that the sacrament of matrimony is a covenant and “not a virtual showcase or a presentation.” Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos underscored the importance of holding the sacrament the...
‘EMIRATES LOTO CHANGED MY LIFE’: UAE-based Filipina shares her experience winning Dh500,000 (Php 6.7M)
A Filipina based in the UAE said that her life is changed forever after bagging Dhs500,000 on Emirates Loto —the region’s fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—especially at a time she was struggling during the pandemic. Mariser...
(WAM) — The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 103,408 cyber-attacks, during the month of June.
The TRA revealed that its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the UAE for the month of June 2020 showed that the cyber-attacks varied between malware (73 percent), vulnerabilities (15 percent) and phishing attacks (12 percent).\
RELATED STORY: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud
aeCERT also handled 407 cyber incidents, such as email fraud, unauthorised access and vulnerabilities which were classified as 350 medium cases, 52 severe, and 5 low incidents.
In terms of raising awareness and building capabilities, the report indicated that 2,085 awareness sessions and 105 training courses were held in June.
READ ON: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion
The aeCERT was established in 2008 to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims to support and ensure a safer cyberspace for UAE residents.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
