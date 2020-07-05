Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces new UAE Cabinet ministers, department mergers

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently discoved 683 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 51,540. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s...
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the mergers of several departments and ministers as the country moves towards a progressive digital transformation in the coming years.
His Highness announced the new line up of the cabinet after discussions together with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces. Sheikh Mohammed also stated that the new government has one year to adjust to the new priorities with constant changes to government entities towards the best government models for the benefit of all UAE residents and citizens.
“Our goal from the structural changes are for a government quicker in its decision-making … that effectively adjusts with changes … better in seizing opportunities in dealing with this new phase in history – an agile government quick in solidifying the achievement of our nation,” said His Highness on Twitter.
Here’s the list of upcoming changes on government-related services
– 50 percent of gov’t service centers to shift to digital portals in two years
– Merging 50 percent of federal authorities or adding them to ministries
– Creation of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, led by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber
– Creation of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure led by Suhail Al Mazrouei, from the merger of the Ministry of Energy and Industry and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development
– Creation of Ministry of Culture and Youth led by Noura Al Kaabi as Ministry of Culture and Youth and Shamma Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Youth
– Emirates Investment Authority now oversees Federal Water and Electricity Authority (Fewa), Emirates Post, Emirates Transport and Emirates Real Estate Corp (Erec)
– Ministry of Community Development to handle UAE’s quality of life and happiness
– Minister Ohoud Al Roumi now assigned as Minister of State for Government Development and The Future
– Omar Al Olama named as Minister of State for Digital Economy and AI. Among his tasks is developing work-from-home capabilities
– Hamad Al Mansoori now Head of Government Digital Services, tasked to create a unified portal for all services within a complete digital turnaround.
– Ahmed Al Zaabi reconfirmed as Minister of Federal Supreme Council at Ministry of Presidential Affairs
– Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak reconfirmed as Minister of Tolerance
– Sarah Al Amiri named President of UAE Space Agency
– Minister of State for Food Security Mariam Al Mheiri joins Ministry of Presidential Affairs
– Launch of the UAE Government Media Office led by Saeed Al Attar, cover the offices of public diplomacy, to oversee all media communications for the UAE across local and international outlets
– Mohammed Al Kuwaiti assigned Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government
– Huda Al Hashimi assigned as Head of Strategy and Government Innovation
– National Media Council to be merged to the Ministry of Culture and Youth
– Emirates News Agency (WAM) to be assigned under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs
