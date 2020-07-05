Sunday, July 5, 2020

Jul 05 20, 3:10 pm

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Jul 05 2020

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....

PH repatriates over 2,208 Filipinos from UAE in the past week

Jul 05 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs aided and facilitated around seven flights from the United Arab Emirates in the past week, bringing home 2,208 Filipinos. In the Middle East, the DFA also recently facilitated from Saudi Arabia over 1,630 overseas...

PH breaches 44,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,434 newly infected patients

Jul. 05, 20 | 3:10 pm

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 44,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,434 new cases. The total number now stands at 44,254.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 11,942, after 489 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 7 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,297

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until July 15, along with Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte, Mandaue City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Talisay City, Cebu, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu

Meanwhile, Cebu City remains under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a continuous spike in the number of cases in the city.

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until July 15.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

