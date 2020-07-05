PH breaches 44,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,434 newly infected patients

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 44,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,434 new cases. The total number now stands at 44,254.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 11,942, after 489 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 7 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,297



President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until July 15, along with Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte, Mandaue City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Talisay City, Cebu, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu

Meanwhile, Cebu City remains under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a continuous spike in the number of cases in the city.

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until July 15.