PH breaches 44,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,434 newly infected patients

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....
‘LOVE CAN WAIT’: Balanga diocese rejects proposal for online weddings, tells couples to either wed with fewer people or wait out the crisis instead
The Diocese of Balanga rejected the proposal of conducting online weddings, stressing that the sacrament of matrimony is a covenant and “not a virtual showcase or a presentation.” Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos underscored the importance of holding the sacrament the...
‘EMIRATES LOTO CHANGED MY LIFE’: UAE-based Filipina shares her experience winning Dh500,000 (Php 6.7M)
A Filipina based in the UAE said that her life is changed forever after bagging Dhs500,000 on Emirates Loto —the region’s fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—especially at a time she was struggling during the pandemic. Mariser...
PH repatriates over 2,208 Filipinos from UAE in the past week
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs aided and facilitated around seven flights from the United Arab Emirates in the past week, bringing home 2,208 Filipinos. In the Middle East, the DFA also recently facilitated from Saudi Arabia over 1,630 overseas...
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 44,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,434 new cases. The total number now stands at 44,254.
DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 11,942, after 489 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
In addition, the department announced 7 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,297
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until July 15, along with Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte, Mandaue City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Talisay City, Cebu, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu
Meanwhile, Cebu City remains under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a continuous spike in the number of cases in the city.
The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until July 15.
