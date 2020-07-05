Sunday, July 5, 2020

Jul 05 20, 3:07 pm

PH repatriates over 2,208 Filipinos from UAE in the past week

Jul 05 2020

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs aided and facilitated around seven flights from the United Arab Emirates in the past week, bringing home 2,208 Filipinos. In the Middle East, the DFA also recently facilitated from Saudi Arabia over 1,630 overseas...

Groom dies after infecting 100 guests with COVID-19 on his wedding

Jul 05 2020

A wedding in India has turned into a grim catastrophe after the groom—who had a high fever during the event—died and over 100 guests got infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Indian Express, the groom—who died on June 17 and was cremated without...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

by | News

Jul. 05, 20 | 3:07 pm

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing ‘encouraging’ test results from 45 individuals.

Preliminary results showed that each volunteer showed immune responses earlier projected and anticipated by the experts to be a protective reaction after each one had been given either a low or medium dose of the vaccine candidate about one month apart.

RELATED STORY: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

Reports from the Associated Press reveal that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine functions by using a piece of the coronavirus genetic code to prime the body to recognize and attack the virus.

Researchers, however, chose not to administer a second shot with the highest dose, after initial tests showed that it only caused more injection reactions rather than long term benefits.

READ ON: Pfizer eyes up to 20M doses of COVID-19 vacine by end of 2020

Each individual also showed only typical vaccine side effects like pain during the injection and fever. Reports and findings regarding the vaccine candidate have already been submitted for publication in a scientific journal to be reviewed by experts from around the globe.

Many more scientists and pharmaceutical experts are finding candidates for a vaccine against COVID-19 that has affected over 11,000,000 individuals to date.

Jobs

Latest News

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

Jul 5, 2020

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....

Kanye West says he’ll run for US presidency

Kanye West says he’ll run for US presidency

Jul 5, 2020

Hollywood rapper Kanye West – a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump – said that he will be running for the President of United States. In his Twitter post, he said that he will run in order to unify the vision and build the future of Americans.   We...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
‘LOVE CAN WAIT’: Balanga diocese rejects proposal for online weddings, tells couples to either wed with fewer people or wait out the crisis instead
Published On  July 5, 2020
‘EMIRATES LOTO CHANGED MY LIFE’: UAE-based Filipina shares her experience winning Dh500,000 (Php 6.7M)
Published On  July 5, 2020
PH repatriates over 2,208 Filipinos from UAE in the past week
Published On  July 5, 2020
Close