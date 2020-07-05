Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results

International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing ‘encouraging’ test results from 45 individuals.

Preliminary results showed that each volunteer showed immune responses earlier projected and anticipated by the experts to be a protective reaction after each one had been given either a low or medium dose of the vaccine candidate about one month apart.

Reports from the Associated Press reveal that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine functions by using a piece of the coronavirus genetic code to prime the body to recognize and attack the virus.

Researchers, however, chose not to administer a second shot with the highest dose, after initial tests showed that it only caused more injection reactions rather than long term benefits.

Each individual also showed only typical vaccine side effects like pain during the injection and fever. Reports and findings regarding the vaccine candidate have already been submitted for publication in a scientific journal to be reviewed by experts from around the globe.

Many more scientists and pharmaceutical experts are finding candidates for a vaccine against COVID-19 that has affected over 11,000,000 individuals to date.