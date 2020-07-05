‘LOVE CAN WAIT’: Balanga diocese rejects proposal for online weddings, tells couples to either wed with fewer people or wait out the crisis instead

A Filipina based in the UAE said that her life is changed forever after bagging Dhs500,000 on Emirates Loto —the region’s fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—especially at a time she was struggling during the pandemic. Mariser...
PH repatriates over 2,208 Filipinos from UAE in the past week
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs aided and facilitated around seven flights from the United Arab Emirates in the past week, bringing home 2,208 Filipinos. In the Middle East, the DFA also recently facilitated from Saudi Arabia saw over 1,630 overseas...
Groom dies after infecting 100 guests with COVID-19 on his wedding
A wedding in India has turned into a grim catastrophe after the groom—who had a high fever during the event—died and over 100 guests got infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Indian Express, the groom—who died on June 17 and was cremated without...
Abu Dhabi allows residents to take COVID-19 test to present results within 48 hours for entry purposes
The Abu Dhabi government now allows residents to take a COVID-19 test in advance prior to their departure in the emirate provided they present their test result within 48 hours from receipt. Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic,...
The Diocese of Balanga rejected the proposal of conducting online weddings, stressing that the sacrament of matrimony is a covenant and “not a virtual showcase or a presentation.”
Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos underscored the importance of holding the sacrament the traditional way. In a statement on July 4, he said that Church weddings need the physical presence of all parties involved—including bride, groom, and the witnesses.
He noted that there is also no need for online weddings, as the modified general community quarantine status in the city allows them to accommodate physical weddings of up to 30 persons.
“Here, in the Diocese of Balanga, there is no need for an online wedding. With MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), we can now accommodate 50 percent of the capacity of the Church, and besides, we have liturgical guidelines for a wedding that states we can limit it to 30 persons,” he said in the statement.
READ ALSO: Groom dies after infecting 100 guests with COVID-19 on his wedding
Earlier, Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo filed House Bill 7042, which seeks to allow virtual marriage through video, audio, and data transmission devices as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The bill, however, did not sit well with members of the Catholic Church.
“Church wedding is a covenant between the couple themselves, and they, as a couple, with God as Godparent being the witness, and the priest as a minister. Thus, it is a community celebration, with physical presence and active participation,” the bishop said.
He added that online weddings do not guarantee consent in partaking in the sacrament—which is an important thing in any union.
“Consent should be freely given, without coercion nor forced. With online wedding how can we, priests, be sure and certain that the couple is not impeded in their free decision to get married,” Santos noted.
He also stressed that such important occasion must not be held virtually, as it is a celebration of love that graced by God.
“So, it’s not a virtual nor a showcase as if participants are watching a presentation or shows. But it is a sacrament, a celebration of life and love, in which God’s graces are given,” the bishop reiterated.
For couples who wish to get married, he said they can do so with limited guests due to the situation. Otherwise, the bishop stressed that they should wait until the crisis is over.
“As they say, ‘love can wait,’ so we should be patient. We will surely surpass this COVID-19. God, in His perfect time, will give us a cure to this virus. He will heal us,” Santos said.
SEE ALSO: UAE now allows online weddings
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved