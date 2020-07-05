‘LOVE CAN WAIT’: Balanga diocese rejects proposal for online weddings, tells couples to either wed with fewer people or wait out the crisis instead

The Diocese of Balanga rejected the proposal of conducting online weddings, stressing that the sacrament of matrimony is a covenant and “not a virtual showcase or a presentation.”

Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos underscored the importance of holding the sacrament the traditional way. In a statement on July 4, he said that Church weddings need the physical presence of all parties involved—including bride, groom, and the witnesses.

He noted that there is also no need for online weddings, as the modified general community quarantine status in the city allows them to accommodate physical weddings of up to 30 persons.

“Here, in the Diocese of Balanga, there is no need for an online wedding. With MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), we can now accommodate 50 percent of the capacity of the Church, and besides, we have liturgical guidelines for a wedding that states we can limit it to 30 persons,” he said in the statement.

Earlier, Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo filed House Bill 7042, which seeks to allow virtual marriage through video, audio, and data transmission devices as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The bill, however, did not sit well with members of the Catholic Church.

“Church wedding is a covenant between the couple themselves, and they, as a couple, with God as Godparent being the witness, and the priest as a minister. Thus, it is a community celebration, with physical presence and active participation,” the bishop said.

He added that online weddings do not guarantee consent in partaking in the sacrament—which is an important thing in any union.

“Consent should be freely given, without coercion nor forced. With online wedding how can we, priests, be sure and certain that the couple is not impeded in their free decision to get married,” Santos noted.

He also stressed that such important occasion must not be held virtually, as it is a celebration of love that graced by God.

“So, it’s not a virtual nor a showcase as if participants are watching a presentation or shows. But it is a sacrament, a celebration of life and love, in which God’s graces are given,” the bishop reiterated.

For couples who wish to get married, he said they can do so with limited guests due to the situation. Otherwise, the bishop stressed that they should wait until the crisis is over.

“As they say, ‘love can wait,’ so we should be patient. We will surely surpass this COVID-19. God, in His perfect time, will give us a cure to this virus. He will heal us,” Santos said.

