‘EMIRATES LOTO CHANGED MY LIFE’: UAE-based Filipina shares her experience winning Dh500,000 (Php 6.7M)

A Filipina based in the UAE said that her life is changed forever after bagging Dhs500,000 on Emirates Loto —the region’s fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—especially at a time she was struggling during the pandemic.

Mariser Alibudbud Jarumayan, 43, said that she was never lucky with raffles and promos; the reason she was genuinely shocked when she found out she won after playing only for the second time.

She said that she just checked the announcement on the app once she remembered that it was the day of the raffle draw. To her surprise, the words “Congratulations, you are a winner on Emirates Loto!” flashed on her screen.

“Second time ko pa lang naglaro at salamat sa Diyos, sinwerte ako at nanalo agad ng second prize! Na-shock po talaga ko tapos nakita ko nga nakuha ko five numbers out of six,” she said.

Jarumayan added the feeling was surreal. At first she first thought it was a scam, but when she confirmed it was the real thing, she said she literally jumped out of joy crying.

“‘Di po talaga ko makapaniwala, inisip ko pa rin na baka scam ba pero nang tumawag si Sir Ahmad from Emirates Loto, doon talaga ako naiyak at nagtatalon sa tuwa. Sobrang Saya ko talaga!” she stressed.

The Filipina said that she plans to use her winnings to pay in full her house and lot in the Philippines, as well as start a business and donate to her church back home.

Jarumayan encourages other Filipinos to participate in the Emirate Loto draw, noting that a small amount needed to join can forever change their lives especially during this time.

“Baka kayo naman po ang susunod na manalo. Huwag po kayo manghinayang maglaro, sa halagang Dh35 malaki ang chance niyo na mabago at guminhawa ang buhay niyo tulad ko,” she saod. “Kaya salamat talaga ng marami sa Emirates Loto, giginhawa na ang buhay namin ng pamilya ko.”

For those who missed out on this week's draw, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. The next draw will be held on Saturday 11 July 2020 at 9:00PM.

For more information on Emirates Loto collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to Collect, Play and for the opportunity to win in the next Emirates Loto draw, please visit www.emiratesloto.com.

