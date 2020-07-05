COVID-19: UAE records 683 new cases, total now at 50,857, with two deaths

(WAM) -- The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 103,408 cyber-attacks, during the month of June. The TRA revealed that its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in...
PH breaches 44,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,434 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 44,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,434 new cases. The total number now stands at 44,254. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shows promising test results
International pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that the first of their four experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already showing 'encouraging' test results from 45 individuals....
‘LOVE CAN WAIT’: Balanga diocese rejects proposal for online weddings, tells couples to either wed with fewer people or wait out the crisis instead
The Diocese of Balanga rejected the proposal of conducting online weddings, stressing that the sacrament of matrimony is a covenant and “not a virtual showcase or a presentation.” Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos underscored the importance of holding the sacrament the...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently discoved 683 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 51,540.
The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 323.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 440 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 40,297.
This brings the total number of active cases to rise from yesterday’s 10,670 to 10,920 as of July 5.
RELATED STORY: Comply to beat COVID-19
Majority of individuals who had been arrested during the first weekend after the movement restriction was lifted were individuals who didn’t wear face masks, failed to comply with social distancing measures, and organized public and private gatherings.
Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution Salem Al Zaabi warned that violators will be subject to legal accountability and will be fined as per the law.
“Since completion of the National Disinfection Programme, the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number of violations of the preventative measures. Such reckless behavior will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus,” said Al Zaabi.
Al Zaabi stressed the need to wear either medical or cloth masks at public spaces, office buildings, private and public transport, and densely crowded areas including commercial centers and the streets.
Social distancing is also a must for the public to avoid direct physical contact with one another especially at restaurants, beaches, swimming pools, and other communal areas.
“As per the Attorney General’s decision, the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months and an increased fine of Dh100,000,” warned Al Zaabi.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
