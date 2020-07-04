COVID-19: Confirmed cases in UAE reach 50,000

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the anti-terror bill into law amid intense opposition and criticisms from various public figures and citizens. In a text message to Philippine reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed that the president has enacted the...
COVID-19: 400 new cases in UAE, total now at 49,469 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 56,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 400 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,469. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
On looming job losses: Palace stresses ABS-CBN must secure franchise to operate
Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate. “Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi...
PH reports 294 COVID-19 cases, its lowest additional number yet; total number now at 38,805
The Department of Health confirmed only 294 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines today, bringing the total number to 38,805. This is one of the lowest numbers of additional cases reported by DOH after several days of confirming 400 to...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 54,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 672 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 50,141.
Additional 54,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 672 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 50,141. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) July 3, 2020
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 318.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 489 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 39,153.
Also, @mohapuae announced the death of one person who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 318.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) July 3, 2020
This brings the total number of active cases to rise from yesterday’s 10,488 to 10,670 as of July 4.
RELATED STORY: Comply to beat COVID-19
Majority of individuals who had been arrested during the first weekend after the movement restriction was lifted were individuals who didn’t wear face masks, failed to comply with social distancing measures, and organized public and private gatherings.
Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution Salem Al Zaabi warned that violators will be subject to legal accountability and will be fined as per the law.
“Since completion of the National Disinfection Programme, the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number of violations of the preventative measures. Such reckless behavior will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus,” said Al Zaabi.
Al Zaabi stressed the need to wear either medical or cloth masks at public spaces, office buildings, private and public transport, and densely crowded areas including commercial centers and the streets.
Social distancing is also a must for the public to avoid direct physical contact with one another especially at restaurants, beaches, swimming pools, and other communal areas.
“As per the Attorney General’s decision, the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months and an increased fine of Dh100,000,” warned Al Zaabi.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
