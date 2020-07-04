COVID-19: Confirmed cases in UAE reach 50,000

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 54,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 672 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 50,141.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 318.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 489 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 39,153.

This brings the total number of active cases to rise from yesterday’s 10,488 to 10,670 as of July 4.

Majority of individuals who had been arrested during the first weekend after the movement restriction was lifted were individuals who didn’t wear face masks, failed to comply with social distancing measures, and organized public and private gatherings.

Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution Salem Al Zaabi warned that violators will be subject to legal accountability and will be fined as per the law.

“Since completion of the National Disinfection Programme, the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number of violations of the preventative measures. Such reckless behavior will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus,” said Al Zaabi.

Al Zaabi stressed the need to wear either medical or cloth masks at public spaces, office buildings, private and public transport, and densely crowded areas including commercial centers and the streets.

Social distancing is also a must for the public to avoid direct physical contact with one another especially at restaurants, beaches, swimming pools, and other communal areas.

“As per the Attorney General’s decision, the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months and an increased fine of Dh100,000,” warned Al Zaabi.