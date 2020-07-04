Saturday, July 4, 2020

Jul 04 20, 9:37 am

COVID-19: Confirmed cases in UAE reach 50,000

Jul 04 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 54,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 672 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 50,141. Additional 54,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae...

Duterte signs Anti-Terror Bill into law

Jul 03 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the anti-terror bill into law amid intense opposition and criticisms from various public figures and citizens. In a text message to Philippine reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed that the president has enacted the...

COVID-19: 400 new cases in UAE, total now at 49,469 with one death

Jul 02 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 56,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 400 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,469. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...

All UAE citizens, residents now able to travel; only Emiratis required to register with Twajudi

News

Jul. 04, 20 | 9:37 am

WAM: All citizens and residents in the UAE are now able to travel in accordance with the health preventive and precautionary requirements enforced within the country’s airports and the destinations’ regulations.

The UAE’s national and international carriers will operate their flights according to a classification system, based on several health and safety standards.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, announced on July 3 that travel protocol will apply in accordance with the destination and will be dependent on factors such as public health, health checks upon arrival at the destination and when returning back to the UAE, quarantine and self-monitoring of the health of the traveler.

Compulsory requirements must be adhered to before departure and upon arrival from all travel destinations.

Only UAE nationals must register with ‘Twajudi’ to facilitate communication with them while traveling.

Citizens and residents must perform a COVID-19 examination before travel, depending on the health regulations at the desired destination. This may require a test result within 48 hours of the travel period.

The results of the examination should be presented either through the Al Hosn application or by showing a medical certificate as proof of the negative result, in order to prove that the individual is free from COVID-19 to the authorities at the arrival destination.

Travel will only be permitted if the individual receives a negative result and they must obtain international health insurance, which is valid throughout the period of travel, and covers the desired destination.

Returning residents must ensure that there is no violation of the declared regulations and procedures, the most important being the pre-examination in the countries where laboratories are available before they return to the UAE.

It is not advised for people over the age of 70 or for those with chronic diseases to travel due to the increased risks associated.

