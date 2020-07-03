Duterte signs Anti-Terror Bill into law

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 56,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 400 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,469. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
On looming job losses: Palace stresses ABS-CBN must secure franchise to operate
Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate. “Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi...
PH reports 294 COVID-19 cases, its lowest additional number yet; total number now at 38,805
The Department of Health confirmed only 294 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines today, bringing the total number to 38,805. This is one of the lowest numbers of additional cases reported by DOH after several days of confirming 400 to...
300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
The government of Australia has decided to put 300,000 residents in the suburbs of Melbourne on lockdown for a month starting July 1 after a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. In a report by Reuters, the move follows the recent surge in...
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the anti-terror bill into law amid intense opposition and criticisms from various public figures and citizens.
In a text message to Philippine reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed that the president has enacted the bill into law—now known as the Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement that the new law mirrors the administration’s goal to eradicate terrorism in the country.
“The signing of the aforesaid law demonstrates our serious commitment to stamp out terrorism, which has long plagued the country and has caused unimaginable grief and horror to many of our people,” he said.
READ ALSO: President Duterte awaits inputs from legal advisors on anti-terror bill
The new law aims to outlaw incitement of terrorism via speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners, and any other representations. It will also allow authorities to detain suspects for up to 24 days without an arrest warrant or an official charge.
The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will also designate an anti-terrorism council that would decide who the suspected terrorists are, and arrest or put them under surveillance.
“Terrorism, as we often said, strikes anytime and anywhere. It is a crime against the people and humanity; thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain terrorist threats,” Roque added in the statement.
The bill was widely opposed by lawyers and human rights advocates, warning that once signed into law, it could be used to silence dissent among citizens.
The administration’s officials, however, said that the bill was stemmed due to the terror acts done by groups such as Abu Sayyaf.
SEE ALSO: President Duterte awaits vetting from local officials for anti-terror bill
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
