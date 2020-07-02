With no job and insurance, Dubai-based Filipina worries over husband’s invasive illness, over AED700K hospital bills

The UAE's Public Prosecution reminds the public that those who will violate the country's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease do not only risk themselves of fines and imprisonment, they also face public scrutiny as their photos and...
Explained: Why Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 results to enter emirate
UAE netizens have expressed their concern since the announcement that requires all residents and citizens to present a negative COVID-19 test result that's valid for 48 hours before they are allowed entry in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office stated that...
ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43
As it seeks further clarification regarding the new cease and desist order (CDO) issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey,...
Victoria’s Secret UK files for bankruptcy
The UK arm of Victoria’s Secret has filed for bankruptcy amid the socio-economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The lingerie brand has collapsed into administration, with accountancy firm Deloitte being appointed to renegotiate lease terms as well as sell...
A Filipina based in Dubai has been having trouble trying to survive their family’s situation after her husband developed an invasive illness and their hospital bills reached AED61,000.
In an online post of OFW Cathie Sy, Cristina Adriano Laguilles has been suffering from severe mental stress after her husband Ronnel was rushed several times to the hospital due to excruciating stomach pains, and was even unconscious for three months.
After various tests and procedures, the doctors found out that he has necrotizing pancreatitis—a very invasive health condition that requires close monitoring and observation to treat any complications.
Every 48 hours, Ronnel had to be brought back to the hospital in order to check the condition of his abdomen. In total, the doctors have done a total of 11 operations on his abdomen including washing and draining.
The entire process cost Ronnel to max out his health insurance, leading them a massive hospital bill amounting to Dhs838,515.21 in all the hospitals where he got treatment.
“Ronnel have won his health battle but now struggling to first meet ends in the absence of income and to pay for his hospitalization expenses,” said Sy in her post.
Cristina, in addition, could not search for a job due to the ongoing crisis as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and also because she is left alone to take care of her recovering husband and two kids—including her second baby who is just a few months old.
“She is currently under mental stress looking after her two kids and a husband who is unwell
It’s been a roller coaster ride for Laguilles family,” added Sy.
The Filipina friend said they have already set up a funding account in order to seek help from others. So far, they have already received Dhs5,689.48 – still a far cry from their goal.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved