With no job and insurance, Dubai-based Filipina worries over husband’s invasive illness, over AED700K hospital bills

A Filipina based in Dubai has been having trouble trying to survive their family’s situation after her husband developed an invasive illness and their hospital bills reached AED61,000.

In an online post of OFW Cathie Sy, Cristina Adriano Laguilles has been suffering from severe mental stress after her husband Ronnel was rushed several times to the hospital due to excruciating stomach pains, and was even unconscious for three months.

After various tests and procedures, the doctors found out that he has necrotizing pancreatitis—a very invasive health condition that requires close monitoring and observation to treat any complications.

Every 48 hours, Ronnel had to be brought back to the hospital in order to check the condition of his abdomen. In total, the doctors have done a total of 11 operations on his abdomen including washing and draining.

The entire process cost Ronnel to max out his health insurance, leading them a massive hospital bill amounting to Dhs838,515.21 in all the hospitals where he got treatment.

“Ronnel have won his health battle but now struggling to first meet ends in the absence of income and to pay for his hospitalization expenses,” said Sy in her post.

Cristina, in addition, could not search for a job due to the ongoing crisis as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and also because she is left alone to take care of her recovering husband and two kids—including her second baby who is just a few months old.

“She is currently under mental stress looking after her two kids and a husband who is unwell

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Laguilles family,” added Sy.

The Filipina friend said they have already set up a funding account in order to seek help from others. So far, they have already received Dhs5,689.48 – still a far cry from their goal.