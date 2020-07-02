Saudi supports UAE’s bid for non-permanent membership of UN Security Council

The UAE authorities have ramped up their monitoring on residents who do not comply with the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as curfew restrictions were lifted. This came following the increase in the number of new...
COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of 3.5 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 37,566
The UAE government has reported that the country has already reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 tests, with over 3,500,000 tests done to date The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 62,028 COVID-19 tests that led to the...
5,000 overseas Filipinos arrived home at Clark International Airport in June
Officials from the Clark International Airport (CRK) has revealed that around 5,000 returning overseas Filipinos had been reunited with their families since the airport resumed its operations last June 5. CRK operated and facilitated 24 inbound and outbound flights...
WATCH: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion
The Dubai Police recently nabbed 47 men and women who formed part of 20 African gangs notorious for cyber extortion. All photos of the perpetrators were flashed in a video as Dubai Police listed down their crimes which include cyber fraud, swindling, financial scams,...
WAM: Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Manzalawi has affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports the UAE in its candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the period 2022-2023, urging countries to support its candidacy.
In his speech during the Asia-Pacific Group (APG), meeting which was held virtually July 2, and headed by the delegation of the People’s Republic of China to the UN, Dr. Manzalawi said that Saudi Arabia shares with the UAE its moderate vision that spares no effort to bring about peace and security in the world.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, he indicated that the UAE has succeeded in addressing major issues closely related to international cooperation, peace, security and sustainable development, adding that it has a leading humanitarian action, represented through its close cooperation with the UN and international partners to reach the common goal of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East and around the entire world.
He pointed out that the UAE always seeks to promote the message of peace, spread a culture of tolerance, in addition to its work in supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at settling disputes by peaceful means through dialogue and confidence-building.
Manzalawi noted that the UAE has always affirmed its commitment to collective action, adherence to the United Nations Charter as well as its promotion of multilateral diplomacy.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
