PH reports 294 COVID-19 cases, its lowest additional number yet; total number now at 38,805

The Department of Health confirmed only 294 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines today, bringing the total number to 38,805.

This is one of the lowest numbers of additional cases reported by DOH after several days of confirming 400 to as much as over 1,000 additional cases per day.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 10,673, after 235 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 4 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,274

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until July 15, along with Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte, Mandaue City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Talisay City, Cebu, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu

Meanwhile, Cebu City remains under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a continuous spike in the number of cases in the city.

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until July 15.