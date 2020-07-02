PH metro to limit operations after 127 workers test positive for COVID-19

The Philippines’ Department of Transport (DOTr) has announced that it will be limiting operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after 127 workers had been confirmed as positive cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Timothy Batan stated that cases among employees of the MRT-3 depot have seen a considerable increase from 91 last Tuesday to a total of 127 as of Wednesday.

However, Usec Batan also clarified that these workers were from the MRT-3 Depot and weren’t among employees who transact and interact directly with passengers.

“Mga empleyado po natin sa MRT-3 na nasa mga istasyon. Iyong mga humaharap po sa pasahero, yun pong mga front-liners sa MRT-3, ay hanggang ngayon po ay wala pa tayong positive sa Covid-19,” said Usec Batan.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency estimate about 1,700 workers in its depot.

Usec Batan stated that the MRT-3 will continue running normally on Friday while operations will be shut down at the weekend due to rail replacement works, and will resume at reduced capacity on Monday.

“Pagdating po sa Lunes, diyan po tayo posible at most likely po na magre-reduce ng operations at malalaman po natin yung bilang ng tren na mababawas nitong parating na weekend,” said Usec Batan.

According to a press release from the MRT-3, the continuation of its operation at a reduced capacity was based on the guidance of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID), Sumitomo, and the DOTr.

Additional measures and precautions will also be taken by MRT-3 personnel which includes wearing full PPE for stations and depot personnel, limiting movement of depot personnel to their immediate areas of responsibility, increased disinfection activities, and heightened monitoring and screening of symptoms among all personnel.