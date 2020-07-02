On looming job losses: Palace stresses ABS-CBN must secure franchise to operate

The Department of Health confirmed only 294 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines today, bringing the total number to 38,805. This is one of the lowest numbers of additional cases reported by DOH after several days of confirming 400 to...
300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
The government of Australia has decided to put 300,000 residents in the suburbs of Melbourne on lockdown for a month starting July 1 after a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. In a report by Reuters, the move follows the recent surge in...
PH metro to limit operations after 127 workers test positive for COVID-19
The Philippines' Department of Transport (DOTr) has announced that it will be limiting operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after 127 workers had been confirmed as positive cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Timothy...
After building it as tourist attraction, billionaire’s $65million palace burns down in Thailand on the first day of reopening after COVID-19 lockdown
A billionaire in Thailand lost his USD65-million-palace in Pattaya—which he built in 2000 as a tourist attraction—after it was burned to the ground on the first day it was re-opened to the public after lockdowns were eased. In a report by Daily Mail, the Baan...
Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate.
“Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi hindi naman ang Presidente iyong pupuwedeng mag-rewrite ng Saligang Batas,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing.
“Hindi po pupuwedeng magnegosyo ang broadcast companies na wala pong congressional franchise,” he added.
The Palace said it is confident that Congress will take into consideration the welfare of employees of the shuttered network in the ongoing deliberation on the company’s franchise renewal for another 25 years.
“Hindi po natin sila pupuwedeng panghimasukan. Bagama’t sigurado po ako na iko-consider din ng mga congressmen at ng senador iyong kapakanan na mawawalan ng mga trabaho,” said Roque.
In a release on June 27, artists and managers of the embattled network have agreed to take a pay cut “to help the network deal with the impact of the shutdown of its TV and radio operations.”
On Wednesday, ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey, TeleRadyo, Jeepney TV, Asianovela Channel, and KBO.
This came following the order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to stop its TV Plus programs operations on Channel 43, saying that it violates the first CDO issued to the network.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved