Thursday, July 2, 2020

Jul 02 20, 3:17 pm

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

On looming job losses: Palace stresses ABS-CBN must secure franchise to operate

by | News

Jul. 02, 20 | 3:17 pm

Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate.

“Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi hindi naman ang Presidente iyong pupuwedeng mag-rewrite ng Saligang Batas,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing.

“Hindi po pupuwedeng magnegosyo ang broadcast companies na wala pong congressional franchise,” he added.

The Palace said it is confident that Congress will take into consideration the welfare of employees of the shuttered network in the ongoing deliberation on the company’s franchise renewal for another 25 years.

“Hindi po natin sila pupuwedeng panghimasukan. Bagama’t sigurado po ako na iko-consider din ng mga congressmen at ng senador iyong kapakanan na mawawalan ng mga trabaho,” said Roque.

In a release on June 27, artists and managers of the embattled network have agreed to take a pay cut “to help the network deal with the impact of the shutdown of its TV and radio operations.”

On Wednesday, ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey, TeleRadyo, Jeepney TV, Asianovela Channel, and KBO.

This came following the order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to stop its TV Plus programs operations on Channel 43, saying that it violates the first CDO issued to the network.

Jobs

Latest News

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
PH reports 294 COVID-19 cases, its lowest additional number yet; total number now at 38,805
Published On  July 2, 2020
300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
Published On  July 2, 2020
PH metro to limit operations after 127 workers test positive for COVID-19
Published On  July 2, 2020
Close