On looming job losses: Palace stresses ABS-CBN must secure franchise to operate

Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate.

“Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi hindi naman ang Presidente iyong pupuwedeng mag-rewrite ng Saligang Batas,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing.

“Hindi po pupuwedeng magnegosyo ang broadcast companies na wala pong congressional franchise,” he added.

The Palace said it is confident that Congress will take into consideration the welfare of employees of the shuttered network in the ongoing deliberation on the company’s franchise renewal for another 25 years.

“Hindi po natin sila pupuwedeng panghimasukan. Bagama’t sigurado po ako na iko-consider din ng mga congressmen at ng senador iyong kapakanan na mawawalan ng mga trabaho,” said Roque.

In a release on June 27, artists and managers of the embattled network have agreed to take a pay cut “to help the network deal with the impact of the shutdown of its TV and radio operations.”

On Wednesday, ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey, TeleRadyo, Jeepney TV, Asianovela Channel, and KBO.

This came following the order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to stop its TV Plus programs operations on Channel 43, saying that it violates the first CDO issued to the network.