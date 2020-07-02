Dubai expats require permission to travel prior to flight bookings

WAM: Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Manzalawi has affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports the UAE in its candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations (UN) Security...
Comply to beat COVID-19
The UAE authorities have ramped up their monitoring on residents who do not comply with the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as curfew restrictions were lifted. This came following the increase in the number of new...
COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of 3.5 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 37,566
The UAE government has reported that the country has already reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 tests, with over 3,500,000 tests done to date The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 62,028 COVID-19 tests that led to the...
5,000 overseas Filipinos arrived home at Clark International Airport in June
Officials from the Clark International Airport (CRK) has revealed that around 5,000 returning overseas Filipinos had been reunited with their families since the airport resumed its operations last June 5. CRK operated and facilitated 24 inbound and outbound flights...
Expats who hold a Dubai residence visa are required to secure a travel permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the emirate to ensure that they can fly out and return to the country after their holidays.
Emirates now requires a GDRFA reference number before they allow UAE residents to book their flights. Passengers can file their permits by following instructions at the website: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCServicesPortal/ReturnPermitService.aspx
Here are the steps:
– During the GDRFA application process, you will be asked to enter your Resident File Number. You can find this number on your visa under File.
– Check the GDRFA website to see the status of your application. If your application is approved, you will receive an email with a GDRFA reference number. If the application can’t be processed at the time of the request, you can try again after four days. There is no need to follow up on your status with our call centre or GDRFA.
– You will be asked for your GDRFA Application Number to complete your travel booking, either online or through our call centre.
– Please bring a copy of the GDRFA approval email with you when you travel, as you might be requested to present this.
When your holidays overseas are done and you’re about to return, passengers are required to fill out and print two forms: A Health Declaration Form and a Quarantine Undertaking Form which you will hand over to the staff from Dubai Health Authority when you land back to the country.
Residents returning to UAE must undergo COVID-19 screening at least 72 hours before flight
All passengers arriving in Dubai will be required to download the COVID-19 DXB Smart App and take a PCR test and remain in your residence until you receive the test result. If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines.
Returning residents must declare that they either have health insurance or will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if required.
