COVID-19: 400 new cases in UAE, total now at 49,469 with one death

Malacañang underscored on Thursday that while it is a sad development that thousands of ABS-CBN Corporation employees at risk of losing their jobs, the media company needs a franchise to operate. “Malungkot po talaga iyan. Pero malinaw po ang Saligang Batas, kasi...
PH reports 294 COVID-19 cases, its lowest additional number yet; total number now at 38,805
The Department of Health confirmed only 294 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines today, bringing the total number to 38,805. This is one of the lowest numbers of additional cases reported by DOH after several days of confirming 400 to...
300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases
The government of Australia has decided to put 300,000 residents in the suburbs of Melbourne on lockdown for a month starting July 1 after a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. In a report by Reuters, the move follows the recent surge in...
PH metro to limit operations after 127 workers test positive for COVID-19
The Philippines' Department of Transport (DOTr) has announced that it will be limiting operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after 127 workers had been confirmed as positive cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Timothy...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 56,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 400 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,469.
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 317.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 504 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 38,664.
This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 10,593 to 10,488 today, July 1.
RELATED STORY: UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends
Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare Facility, has announced that the National Screening Centres will now operate on Fridays and Saturdays and operating hours will be expanded to be from 10 AM to 8 PM, in order to increase testing capacity.
This comes in response to the recent announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police, stating that entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours.
The extended operating hours are applicable to all eight National Screening Centres which include City Walk, Mina Rashed and Al Khawaneej in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Rask Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved