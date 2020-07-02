Thursday, July 2, 2020

Jul 02 20, 10:37 pm

COVID-19: 400 new cases in UAE, total now at 49,469 with one death

Jul. 02, 20 | 10:37 pm

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 56,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 400 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,469.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 317.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 504 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 38,664.

This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 10,593 to 10,488‬ today, July 1.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare Facility, has announced that the National Screening Centres will now operate on Fridays and Saturdays and operating hours will be expanded to be from 10 AM to 8 PM, in order to increase testing capacity.

This comes in response to the recent announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police, stating that entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours.

The extended operating hours are applicable to all eight National Screening Centres which include City Walk, Mina Rashed and Al Khawaneej in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Rask Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Close