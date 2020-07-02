CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation.

In the video, a man wearing a cap can be seen moving the body of one of the fallen soldiers on the the ground. He then placed an unidentified object under his dead body.

After that, he opens the vehicle used by the soldiers and then moved an unidentified object inside the SUV.

Earlier, PNP said the soldiers did not fire a gunshot, taking back their earlier statement that the ‘shooting incident’ was a ‘misencounter’.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Wednesday, “Nais din natin bigyang linaw ang naunang pahayag na umano ay merong misencounter… [A]yon sa ating pag-aanalisa ng report na unang nailabas at officially released spot report ay nakita natin na wala namang paggamit or pagpapaputok ng baril mula sa mga namatay na sundalo.”

“Ang nakalagay lamang doon ay umamba umano, kaya yaon ang naging response ng ating Jolo Municipal Personnel, batay sa pag-aaral na ‘yan makikita natin na hindi na ito misencounter ito ay isang shooting incident,” he added.

The Philippine Army on Thursday welcomed the statement of PNP ruling out the ‘misencounter’ claim.

Army spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), “We welcome the development from the PNP. We are both professional organizations and we are one in seeking the truth so justice may be served.”

Meanwhile, Zagala said the Army supports the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to talk with the nine police officers involved in the shooting.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is already looking into the incident involving the police and the military.

Killed in Monday’s incident in Jolo, Sulu were Maj. Marvin A. Indammog, 39; Capt. Irwin B. Managuelod, 33; Sgt. Jaime M. Velasco, 38; and Cpl. Abdal Asula, 33. The four were tailing four terrorist suicide bombers when the shooting happened.

Meanwhile, all nine police officers involved in the incident are now placed under the custody of the provincial police headquarters in Jolo.

They are S/Sgt. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Pat. Alkajal Mandangan, Pat. Rajiv Putalan, Senior M/Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri, M/Sgt. Hanie U Baddiri, S/Sgt. Iskandar Susulan, S/Sgt. Ernisar Sappal, Cpl. Sulki Andaki, and Pat. Mohammad Nur Pasani.