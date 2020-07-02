After building it as tourist attraction, billionaire’s $65million palace burns down in Thailand on the first day of reopening after COVID-19 lockdown

A billionaire in Thailand lost his USD65-million-palace in Pattaya—which he built in 2000 as a tourist attraction—after it was burned to the ground on the first day it was re-opened to the public after lockdowns were eased.

In a report by Daily Mail, the Baan Sukhawadee mansion—by Thai billionaire Dr. Panya Chotitawan— succumbed to fire after staff heard an explosion shortly after 10 AM.

The fire engulfed the top of the building, with firemen unable to control the spread of the inferno.

READ ALSO: Huge blaze breaks out at Sharjah building

According to District Sheriff Amnat Charoensri, the palace could collapse completely as the blaze severely weakened its structure.

Baan Sukhawadee was built in 2000 by Chotitawan as a tourist destination, and was a popular spot for Buddhist religious ceremonies.

The palace was known for its luxurious colonial interiors, as well as an extensive collection of Buddha images.

Daily Mail added in its report that the authorities are still waiting for the fire to be brought under control before they can investigate its cause.

SEE ALSO: Fire hits UAE warehouse