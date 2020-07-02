300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Transport (DOTr) has announced that it will be limiting operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after 127 workers had been confirmed as positive cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Timothy...
After building it as tourist attraction, billionaire’s $65million palace burns down in Thailand on the first day of reopening after COVID-19 lockdown
A billionaire in Thailand lost his USD65-million-palace in Pattaya—which he built in 2000 as a tourist attraction—after it was burned to the ground on the first day it was re-opened to the public after lockdowns were eased. In a report by Daily Mail, the Baan...
With no job and insurance, Dubai-based Filipina worries over husband’s invasive illness, over AED700K hospital bills
A Filipina based in Dubai has been having trouble trying to survive their family’s situation after her husband developed an invasive illness and their hospital bills reached AED61,000. In an online post of OFW Cathie Sy, Cristina Adriano Laguilles has been suffering...
LOOK: UAE publishes photos of COVID-19 violators with fines up to Dh 10,000 (Php135,000)
The UAE's Public Prosecution reminds the public that those who will violate the country's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease do not only risk themselves of fines and imprisonment, they also face public scrutiny as their photos and...
The government of Australia has decided to put 300,000 residents in the suburbs of Melbourne on lockdown for a month starting July 1 after a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.
In a report by Reuters, the move follows the recent surge in Melbourne, wherein it saw double-digit rises in new cases for two weeks straight.
Around 30 suburbs in Melbourne will return to stage three restrictions, which means residents are not allowed to leave homes except for grocery shopping, medical appointments, exercise, and essential work.
The lockdown measures will also include mass testing, which the government aims to extend to half of the affected areas’ population.
