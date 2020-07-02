Thursday, July 2, 2020

Jul 02 20, 2:03 pm

300,000 people to get locked down in Melbourne after rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

by | News

Jul. 02, 20 | 2:03 pm

The government of Australia has decided to put 300,000 residents in the suburbs of Melbourne on lockdown for a month starting July 1 after a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

In a report by Reuters, the move follows the recent surge in Melbourne, wherein it saw double-digit rises in new cases for two weeks straight.

READ ALSO: Australian home affairs minister tests positive for COVID-19

Around 30 suburbs in Melbourne will return to stage three restrictions, which means residents are not allowed to leave homes except for grocery shopping, medical appointments, exercise, and essential work.

The lockdown measures will also include mass testing, which the government aims to extend to half of the affected areas’ population.

SEE ALSO: After ‘eliminating’ COVID-19, New Zealand confirms 2 new cases

