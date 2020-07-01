‘We did not win squat, Harry’: Public figures criticize Roque’s statement about PH ‘beating UP’

Public figures have criticized Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque on his claim that the country beat the forecast of the University of the Philippines (UP) experts that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of June.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes on June 30 said in a statement that the self-congratulations is “intellectually dishonest.”

“No, Harry. We did not win squat. The self-congratulations is grossly misinformed and intellectually dishonest,” he said.

Reyes said that the situation could be worse and that the country is not seeing it because it “is not testing enough.” He added that gloating over such a claim shows how they cover-up their failed response against the crisis.

“Gloating over a patently false claim of ‘beating UP’s prediction’ serves on real purpose. It will not bring down the infections. It only serves the desire of [the] government to cover-up its major blunders,” he noted.

Senator Nancy Binay also slammed Roque on his statement, saying that it is “not winning” the pandemic battle and that UP is not the enemy.

“It’s too early to say that we are winning because if we are winning, eh ‘di dapat may semblance of normalcy na tayo, lalong-lalo na dito sa Metro Manila. The mere fact that we’re still under general community quarantine, ibig sabihin no’n we are not winning the battle,” she told ANC.

Roque recently congratulated the country for allegedly beating UP in terms of their predictions regarding the number of cases reaching 40,000 by end of month.

“Panalo na tayo. We beat the UP prediction po. We beat it, so congratulations Philippines. Let’s do it again in July. We are winning,” he said in a televised briefing,

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the country’s total toll of cases as of June 30 stands at 37,514.

