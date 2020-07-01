Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Jul 01 20, 4:57 pm

Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home

Jul 01 2020

The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death. His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became...

Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

Jul 01 2020

About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed. The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these...

WATCH: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion

by | News

Jul. 01, 20 | 4:57 pm

The Dubai Police recently nabbed 47 men and women who formed part of 20 African gangs notorious for cyber extortion.

All photos of the perpetrators were flashed in a video as Dubai Police listed down their crimes which include cyber fraud, swindling, financial scams, extortion, criminal impersonations, and more.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud

Authorities warn the public to be more vigilant to avoid falling victim to the new tactics used by cybercriminals to lure individuals into giving personal and financial information.

“Community members are warned against new tactics adopted by cybercriminals to lure others and misappropriate their money,” advised Dubai Police in a tweet.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi warns residents against social media ‘criminals’

Watch the video here:

