WATCH: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion

The Dubai Police recently nabbed 47 men and women who formed part of 20 African gangs notorious for cyber extortion.
All photos of the perpetrators were flashed in a video as Dubai Police listed down their crimes which include cyber fraud, swindling, financial scams, extortion, criminal impersonations, and more.
RELATED STORY: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud
Authorities warn the public to be more vigilant to avoid falling victim to the new tactics used by cybercriminals to lure individuals into giving personal and financial information.
“Community members are warned against new tactics adopted by cybercriminals to lure others and misappropriate their money,” advised Dubai Police in a tweet.
READ ON: Abu Dhabi warns residents against social media ‘criminals’
Watch the video here:
Dubai Police recently arrested 20 African gangs composed of 47 men and women. The gang members are involved in cyber extortion.
Community members are warned against new tactics adopted by cybercriminals to lure others and misappropriate their money. pic.twitter.com/hVXSFz3Quz
— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 1, 2020
