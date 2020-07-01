WATCH: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion

The Dubai Police recently nabbed 47 men and women who formed part of 20 African gangs notorious for cyber extortion.

All photos of the perpetrators were flashed in a video as Dubai Police listed down their crimes which include cyber fraud, swindling, financial scams, extortion, criminal impersonations, and more.

Authorities warn the public to be more vigilant to avoid falling victim to the new tactics used by cybercriminals to lure individuals into giving personal and financial information.

“Community members are warned against new tactics adopted by cybercriminals to lure others and misappropriate their money,” advised Dubai Police in a tweet.

Watch the video here: