Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed.

The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these respondents, 57 percent employers cited wanting to save time and money, as well as avoid commuting, as reasons they do not want to return to office.

In addition, 49 percent of the workers also feel they are more productive when they are working from home, while 70 percent responded that they want a flexible work schedule.

About 59 percent of workers, meanwhile, want their office layout revised for safety.

According to Robertt Half director Gareth El Mettouri, the implications of the pandemic will influence working practices and recruitment in the future.

“The implications of these ‘unprecedented times’ for business owners and employees alike, however, are not only being felt now but will likely influence working practices and recruitment planning well into the future, given the strength of worker sentiment we’re seeing expressed here,” he said.

