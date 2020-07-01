Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on July 1 defended his latest remark congratulating the country for beating the prediction of the University of the Philippines that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of July. Roque...
PH breaches 38,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 999 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 38,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 999 new cases. The total number now stands at 38,511. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
‘We did not win squat, Harry’: Public figures criticize Roque’s statement about PH ‘beating UP’
Public figures have criticized Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque on his claim that the country beat the forecast of the University of the Philippines (UP) experts that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of June. Bagong...
Philippines asks Saudi anew to extend repatriation of remains of 301 OFWs
The Philippine government is mulling to ask for another extension to repatriate the bodies of 301 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia. Earlier last week, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello said Saudi on June 16 gave them a 72-hour period to repatriate the...
About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed.
The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these respondents, 57 percent employers cited wanting to save time and money, as well as avoid commuting, as reasons they do not want to return to office.
In addition, 49 percent of the workers also feel they are more productive when they are working from home, while 70 percent responded that they want a flexible work schedule.
READ ALSO: LOOK: List of employees advised to work-from-home despite 100% staffing in Dubai
About 59 percent of workers, meanwhile, want their office layout revised for safety.
According to Robertt Half director Gareth El Mettouri, the implications of the pandemic will influence working practices and recruitment in the future.
“The implications of these ‘unprecedented times’ for business owners and employees alike, however, are not only being felt now but will likely influence working practices and recruitment planning well into the future, given the strength of worker sentiment we’re seeing expressed here,” he said.
SEE ALSO: 70% of private sector employees now required to work-from-home starting March 29 – MoHRE
