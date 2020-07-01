Philippines asks Saudi anew to extend repatriation of remains of 301 OFWs

The Philippine government is mulling to ask for another extension to repatriate the bodies of 301 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier last week, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello said Saudi on June 16 gave them a 72-hour period to repatriate the bodies of the OFWs. However, they appealed to have the deadline move to July 4, as travel restrictions were still in place.

When asked about the decision to move to deadline, Bello, in a text message, told The Filipino Times, “It takes time to prepare for the repatriation, but it will happen soon.”

During an online media briefing Wednesday, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said that chartered flights on July 4, the deadline set by the Gulf country to repatriate the remains of the deceased Filipinos, may not be available.

In addition, he said documents needed for the transport of cadavers are also still being processed.

“I understand that the plane may not be available by July 4 aside from the fact that when we transport cadavers, there is a lot of paperwork that needs to be done from the Saudi Arabian side,” said Dulay.

He assured the families of the deceased that the remains of their loved ones will be brought home.