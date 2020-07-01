Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Jul 01 20, 1:43 pm

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PH breaches 38,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 999 newly infected patients

by | News

Jul. 01, 20 | 1:43 pm

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 38,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 999 new cases. The total number now stands at 38,511.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 10,438, after 205 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 4 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,270

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until July 15, along with Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte, Mandaue City, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Talisay City, Cebu, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu

Meanwhile, Cebu City remains under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a continuous spike in the number of cases in the city.

The rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until July 15.

 

Jobs

Latest News

WATCH: Maine Mendoza falls off the stage of ‘Eat Bulaga!’  

WATCH: Maine Mendoza falls off the stage of ‘Eat Bulaga!’  

Jul 1, 2020

Maine Mendoza went rounds on social media recently after she fell off the rails of the ‘Eat Bulaga’ stage and got badly bruised.   Mendoza uploaded the video on June 30, which showed that she was sitting on and sliding her body down the metal rail of the stage’s mini...

Ryza Cenon announces pregnancy

Ryza Cenon announces pregnancy

Jul 1, 2020

Actress Ryza Cenon has announced that she is already five months pregnant with cinematographer and boyfriend Miguel Cruz. On her Instagram post, Cenon showed her baby bump and new hairdo—which she said signifies a new chapter in her life. “It’s the small moments that...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
‘We did not win squat, Harry’: Public figures criticize Roque’s statement about PH ‘beating UP’
Published On  July 1, 2020
Philippines asks Saudi anew to extend repatriation of remains of 301 OFWs
Published On  July 1, 2020
DOLE to ask President Duterte to provide more funds for DOLE-AKAP for OFWs
Published On  July 1, 2020
Close