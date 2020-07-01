‘I don’t care about the critics’: Roque defends ‘Congratulations, Philippines!’ remark, says he’ll continue doing it

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on July 1 defended his latest remark congratulating the country for beating the prediction of the University of the Philippines that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of July.

Roque said that he does not care about the critics, and that he will keep on doing it to encourage Filipinos during the crisis.

“I think, every month now, I’m going to keep on doing it, and I really don’t care about the critics. I think people should be reminded, that although there are mathematical models, we could still control what happens in our lives,” Roque told CNN’s The Source.

“I will keep on doing it because it’s the only way we could encourage people,” he added.

Roque earlier congratulated the Philippines for proving the UP researchers wrong, saying that the country did not reach 40,000 in terms of the number of COVID-19 as opposed to the forecast of the experts.

As of this writing, the nationwide toll stands at 38,511.

His remarks drew flak from netizens and public figures, saying that the country is not winning anything in this crisis and that COVID-19 is the enemy—not UP.

The spokesperson, however, asked for understanding as it was just a “ringside type of comment”

“Ang kalaban talaga ay COVID. Siguro parang ringside commentator itong UP, ‘yung sinasabi nila ang magiging score. Konting intindi lang po,” he added.

