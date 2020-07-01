Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Jul 01 20, 3:00 pm

Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

Jul 01 2020

About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed. The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home

by | News

Jul. 01, 20 | 3:00 pm

The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death.

His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became God’s instrument to help their family repatriate Richard’s ashes.

In a lengthy Facebook post on June 26, she penned, “Lubos po ang aming pasasalamat sir Dhads Monteza napakabuti nyo mula sa pagaayos ng mga documents nya, pagkuha ng abo hanggang sa pagpapadala sa urn nya.”

With her husband’s passing, Marife said their two children give her strength and inspiration to carry on. “[Ang] dalawa naming anak Ralfe Joshua at Rae Mielle ang nagbibigay lakas at inspirasyon sa akin sa tuwing gusto ko ng bumigay,” she wrote.

She also extended her gratitude to her husband’s friends at Al Jaber for collecting Richard’s personal belongings and sending them home.

Earlier, Marife said Richard was cremated in the UAE on May 18 and stored in a crematorium there.

The OFW, who worked as a security guard in the emirates, was admitted in a health facility on May 3 after persistent fever. He died last May 11.

Upon the appeal of Marife, the provincial government of Nueva Ecija had coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in UAE for the repatriation process of Richard’s ashes.

Jobs

Latest News

Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home

Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home

Jul 1, 2020

The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death. His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became...

Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

Jul 1, 2020

About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed. The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home
Published On  July 1, 2020
‘I don’t care about the critics’: Roque defends ‘Congratulations, Philippines!’ remark, says he’ll continue doing it
Published On  July 1, 2020
PH breaches 38,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 999 newly infected patients
Published On  July 1, 2020
Close