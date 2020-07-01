Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home

The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death.

His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became God’s instrument to help their family repatriate Richard’s ashes.

In a lengthy Facebook post on June 26, she penned, “Lubos po ang aming pasasalamat sir Dhads Monteza napakabuti nyo mula sa pagaayos ng mga documents nya, pagkuha ng abo hanggang sa pagpapadala sa urn nya.”

With her husband’s passing, Marife said their two children give her strength and inspiration to carry on. “[Ang] dalawa naming anak Ralfe Joshua at Rae Mielle ang nagbibigay lakas at inspirasyon sa akin sa tuwing gusto ko ng bumigay,” she wrote.

She also extended her gratitude to her husband’s friends at Al Jaber for collecting Richard’s personal belongings and sending them home.

Earlier, Marife said Richard was cremated in the UAE on May 18 and stored in a crematorium there.

The OFW, who worked as a security guard in the emirates, was admitted in a health facility on May 3 after persistent fever. He died last May 11.

Upon the appeal of Marife, the provincial government of Nueva Ecija had coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in UAE for the repatriation process of Richard’s ashes.