Around 4 million expats could leave GCC in 2020 due to job loss – report

The population in some of the countries in GCC could drop by 10 percent as the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forces millions of expats to go home, a report by Oxford Econmics forecasted.

Analysis stated that as lockdown eases, the region could see a mass exodus of expats as they suffer from redundancies and pay cuts as a result of the crisis.

About 1.7 million expats could leave Saudi Arabia, and 900,000 could leave UAE. The report also noted that the population could decline by 4 and 10 percent in Oman and Qatar, respectively, as expats decide to go back to their home countries.

In addition, a survey by global staffing company Robert Half showed that 53 percent of UAE workers are still concerned about losing their current job due to the effects of the pandemic.

However, the survey also showed that around 66 percent of workers in the UAE believe that their longer-term career prospects remain intact by the crisis.

