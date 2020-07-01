Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Jul 01 20, 3:22 pm

Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home

Jul 01 2020

The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death. His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became...

Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home

Jul 01 2020

About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed. The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these...

Around 4 million expats could leave GCC in 2020 due to job loss – report

News

Jul. 01, 20 | 3:22 pm

The population in some of the countries in GCC could drop by 10 percent as the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forces millions of expats to go home, a report by Oxford Econmics forecasted.

Analysis stated that as lockdown eases, the region could see a mass exodus of expats as they suffer from redundancies and pay cuts as a result of the crisis.

READ ALSO: More job losses in UAE predicted in June, July

About 1.7 million expats could leave Saudi Arabia, and 900,000 could leave UAE. The report also noted that the population could decline by 4 and 10 percent in Oman and Qatar, respectively, as expats decide to go back to their home countries.

In addition, a survey by global staffing company Robert Half showed that 53 percent of UAE workers are still concerned about losing their current job due to the effects of the pandemic.

However, the survey also showed that around 66 percent of workers in the UAE believe that their longer-term career prospects remain intact by the crisis.

SEE ALSO: DOLE estimates job loss of 1 million OFWs until 2021

