Around 4 million expats could leave GCC in 2020 due to job loss – report

The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death. His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became...
Survey says 80% of UAE employees want to continue working from home
About 80 percent of UAE employers said they want to continue working from home even as the country reels into a new era in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) period, a survey revealed. The study, done by global staffing company Robert Half, said that of these...
‘I don’t care about the critics’: Roque defends ‘Congratulations, Philippines!’ remark, says he’ll continue doing it
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on July 1 defended his latest remark congratulating the country for beating the prediction of the University of the Philippines that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases would reach 40,000 by the end of July. Roque...
PH breaches 38,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 999 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 38,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 999 new cases. The total number now stands at 38,511. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
The population in some of the countries in GCC could drop by 10 percent as the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forces millions of expats to go home, a report by Oxford Econmics forecasted.
Analysis stated that as lockdown eases, the region could see a mass exodus of expats as they suffer from redundancies and pay cuts as a result of the crisis.
READ ALSO: More job losses in UAE predicted in June, July
About 1.7 million expats could leave Saudi Arabia, and 900,000 could leave UAE. The report also noted that the population could decline by 4 and 10 percent in Oman and Qatar, respectively, as expats decide to go back to their home countries.
In addition, a survey by global staffing company Robert Half showed that 53 percent of UAE workers are still concerned about losing their current job due to the effects of the pandemic.
However, the survey also showed that around 66 percent of workers in the UAE believe that their longer-term career prospects remain intact by the crisis.
SEE ALSO: DOLE estimates job loss of 1 million OFWs until 2021
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved