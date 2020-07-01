5,000 overseas Filipinos arrived home at Clark International Airport in June

Officials from the Clark International Airport (CRK) has revealed that around 5,000 returning overseas Filipinos had been reunited with their families since the airport resumed its operations last June 5.

CRK operated and facilitated 24 inbound and outbound flights during the period from June 5 to June 30 where it saw thousands of Filipinos that have returned to their home countries.

First among these flight was a commercial flight from Emirates from Dubai to Clark last June 5 where several stranded overseas Filipinos from the UAE found their way home.

The Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation, which manages the Clark International Airport, worked with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Bureau of Quarantine, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Tourism (DOT), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ensure a seamless arrival experience for all passengers.

“It is a very heart-warming experience to witness our fellow Filipinos finally come home, and we are happy that CRK is able to serve as their gateway back to the Philippines. We are looking forward to serving more flights and more passengers in the coming weeks, in compliance with further guidelines set by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and our government,” Bi Yong Chungunco, chief executive officer of LIPAD Corporation, said in a statement.

The fast processing of test results at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (JBLMRH) made it possible for the passengers to receive their medical certificates within 72 hours, allowing those who tested negative to go home to their families in less than four days.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola earlier praised CRK and marked it as the ‘gold standard’ for facilitating the COVID-19 testing and for sending OFWs home in just a few days’ time.

“Yung nangyayari po ngayon sa Clark is gold standard po talaga iyon. Yung mga dumating ng Saturday, na send-off po ng Tuesday – ganoon kabilis ang proseso. Maswerteng maswerte. May isang grupo po from Dubai na naglanding at ang bilis ng send off nila,” said Undersecretary Arriola.

The OUMWA Undersecretary urged Filipinos to be more patient as the Philippine government continues to find ways to make it more convenient for those who will soon return home in the coming months.

“We are beefing up the other international airports but in the mean time, kailangan lang po talaga na we have to subject ourselves to the standard protocol,” said Undersecretary Arriola.