Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million mark

Many countries around the world are still struggling against the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with numbers of confirmed cases reaching 10,302,052 as of posting time.

The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,590,552, accounting for 25% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil that reached over a million cases as of late at 1,368,195 and Russia at 640,246.

Here are the rest of the countries in the top 10:

India: 566,840

United Kingdom: 313,470

Peru: 282,365

Chile: 275,999

Spain: 248,970

Italy: 240,436

Iran: 225,205

The UAE has a total of 48,246 cases while the Philippines has 36,438 as of posting time.

Death toll

The world’s death toll currently stands at 505,505. Of this number 126,140 or 25% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by Brazil at 58,314 and UK at 43,659.

Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:

Italy: 34,744 deaths

France: 29,816 deaths

Spain: 28,346 deaths

Mexico: 27,121 deaths

India: 16,893 deaths

Iran: 10,670 deaths

Belgium: 9,732 deaths

The Philippines has reported 1,255 deaths while the UAE has managed to keep numbers low at 314.

Global recoveries

The good news is that recoveries account for 50% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 5,235,813. Brazil overtook the USA with the most number of recoveries at 757,811, with the latter now at 705,203 This is followed by Russia at third with 402,778.

Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:

India: 334,822 recovered

Chile: 236,154 recovered

Italy: 189,196 recovered

Iran: 186,180 recovered

Germany: 177,770 recovered

Turkey: 171,809 recovered

Peru: 171,159 recovered

The UAE has reported 37,076 individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19, while the Philippines has over 9,956 recoveries.