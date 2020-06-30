Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million mark

A potential coronavirus vaccine, Ad5-nCoV has been granted limited approval in China. The jointly produced drug by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has received approval...
PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte
The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out Internet connection for 7,000 public schools as the country prepares for the upcoming school year, which will start in August. President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress on Monday that DepEd will be...
Residents returning to UAE must undergo COVID-19 screening at least 72 hours before flight
WAM: UAE residents with valid residency visa permits who are currently stranded overseas must undergo a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result at least 72 hours before returning to the country under new rules announced by the UAE government. The regulations,...
UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1
The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to...
Many countries around the world are still struggling against the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with numbers of confirmed cases reaching 10,302,052 as of posting time.
The United States of America reported the highest number of cases at 2,590,552, accounting for 25% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil that reached over a million cases as of late at 1,368,195 and Russia at 640,246.
Here are the rest of the countries in the top 10:
India: 566,840
United Kingdom: 313,470
Peru: 282,365
Chile: 275,999
Spain: 248,970
Italy: 240,436
Iran: 225,205
The UAE has a total of 48,246 cases while the Philippines has 36,438 as of posting time.
Death toll
The world’s death toll currently stands at 505,505. Of this number 126,140 or 25% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by Brazil at 58,314 and UK at 43,659.
Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:
Italy: 34,744 deaths
France: 29,816 deaths
Spain: 28,346 deaths
Mexico: 27,121 deaths
India: 16,893 deaths
Iran: 10,670 deaths
Belgium: 9,732 deaths
The Philippines has reported 1,255 deaths while the UAE has managed to keep numbers low at 314.
Global recoveries
The good news is that recoveries account for 50% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 5,235,813. Brazil overtook the USA with the most number of recoveries at 757,811, with the latter now at 705,203 This is followed by Russia at third with 402,778.
Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:
India: 334,822 recovered
Chile: 236,154 recovered
Italy: 189,196 recovered
Iran: 186,180 recovered
Germany: 177,770 recovered
Turkey: 171,809 recovered
Peru: 171,159 recovered
The UAE has reported 37,076 individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19, while the Philippines has over 9,956 recoveries.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
