Residents returning to UAE must undergo COVID-19 screening at least 72 hours before flight

The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to...
COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246. Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests,...
UAE residents required to present negative COVID-19 test result to enter Abu Dhabi
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of...
Saudi’s ‘new normal’ for construction sector to witness faster recovery with drone utilisation – FEDS CEO
Saudi Arabia’s construction sector will see faster recovery with the utilisation of drones under the ‘new normal’ set-up, which continues to require safety measures including social distancing. This is according to Rabih Bou Rashid, the CEO of Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS)...
WAM: UAE residents with valid residency visa permits who are currently stranded overseas must undergo a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result at least 72 hours before returning to the country under new rules announced by the UAE government.
The regulations, which come into effect from July 1st mean travelers are not permitted to board a plane bound for the UAE without first getting confirmation that they are free of COVID-19.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) announced the new rules as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and support the UAE’s strategy of gradually easing travel restrictions.
As part of the new regulations, the UAE government has issued a list of preconditions that need to be followed ahead of the approved return of foreign nationals with valid residence permits to the UAE.
Most importantly, those returning to the UAE must undergo testing for COVID-19 in an approved lab.
These can currently be found in around 106 cities in 17 countries around the world, with this number due to increase to 150 labs in 31 countries as the testing initiative is rolled out.
NCEMA and ICA announced A list of these labs can be found by visiting the ICA’s website: Smartservice.ica.gov.ae.
Valid UAE visa-holders coming to the UAE from other countries that don’t have approved testing labs at this moment will be subjected to COVID-19 screening until such facilities become available, whereupon all screening conditions must be applied.
All returning residents must comply with 14-day isolation rules at home or in an isolation facility.
In addition, they must bear all costs of tests and quarantine in the event that their private accommodation doesn’t meet required standards.
Employers of foreign nationals with UAE visas should bear any such expenses whenever required.
Returning UAE residents are instructed to download one of the approved smart phone apps so health authorities can monitor their status and ensure the safety of the public.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
