Pope Francis thanks Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UAE’s humanitarian efforts to provide aid during COVID-19

A strain of swine flu that emerged recently in China has the potential to become a pandemic, according to a new study. The new strain of the flu, which researchers called the G4 virus, is carried by swine but can infect humans if it mutates further, scientist claim....
WHO: Living with COVID-19 to be ‘new normal’
As the cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) speed up across the world, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that all countries will have to learn to live with the virus in the coming months until a vaccine that is globally recognized...
At 100% capacity: Ras Al Khaimah gov’t staff to return to work from July 5
The government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced resumption of offices with 100 percent capacity starting July 5. The announcement came following the decision of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) that staffing capacity in all ministries and...
93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi
While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19. The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times. She initially went to...
(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in which they discussed the close UAE-Vatican relations and ways to bolster them to serve mutual interests.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Pope Francis also discussed the latest coronavirus developments, and the global efforts being exerted to curb it. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s support of His Holiness the Pope’s message when he called for international cooperation to address the pandemic.
They both stressed the importance of human solidarity in fighting the pandemic, saying that the principles of the Human Fraternity Document – which was signed in Abu Dhabi last year – can better equip the world to successfully respond to the pandemic on all levels, including on the humanitarian, economic, and medical fronts.
His Holiness praised Emirati humanitarian values of always extending a helping hand to those in need. He also thanked the UAE for collaborating with the Vatican to provide medical and food aid to those affected by the pandemic, especially to indigenous people living in the Peruvian Amazon.
Earlier this week, the UAE dispatched a plane loaded with 15 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Peruvian Amazon River area, delivering the first batch of 40 metric tons of aid dedicated to those affected by COVID-19 in the region.
The supplies will help those affected in the city of Iquitos, a city of 400,000 people located on one of the Amazon River’s streams in Peru’s dense Amazon forest.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the UAE has provided medical assistance amounting to around 1,000 tons, which reached nearly 963,000 health workers in 68 countries around the world.
