PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte

The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out Internet connection for 7,000 public schools as the country prepares for the upcoming school year, which will start in August.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress on Monday that DepEd will be allotting P700 million budget for the project, reported GMA News.

However, the project will take at least 10 months to be completed.

Earlier, DepEd said they will allow teachers to bring electronic devices that they purchased for the distance learning.

The department reported that 15,299,870 learners have enrolled in public and private schools nationwide for school year 2020-2021, reported PNA.

As of June 29, a day before enrollment period ends, there are 14,663,514 learners enrolled in public schools and 625,100 in private schools.