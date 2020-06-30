PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte

WAM: UAE residents with valid residency visa permits who are currently stranded overseas must undergo a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result at least 72 hours before returning to the country under new rules announced by the UAE government. The regulations,...
UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1
The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to...
COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246. Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests,...
UAE residents required to present negative COVID-19 test result to enter Abu Dhabi
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of...
The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out Internet connection for 7,000 public schools as the country prepares for the upcoming school year, which will start in August.
President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress on Monday that DepEd will be allotting P700 million budget for the project, reported GMA News.
However, the project will take at least 10 months to be completed.
Earlier, DepEd said they will allow teachers to bring electronic devices that they purchased for the distance learning.
The department reported that 15,299,870 learners have enrolled in public and private schools nationwide for school year 2020-2021, reported PNA.
As of June 29, a day before enrollment period ends, there are 14,663,514 learners enrolled in public schools and 625,100 in private schools.
