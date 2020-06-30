New swine flu with ‘pandemic potential’ discovered in China

As the cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) speed up across the world, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that all countries will have to learn to live with the virus in the coming months until a vaccine that is globally recognized...
At 100% capacity: Ras Al Khaimah gov’t staff to return to work from July 5
The government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced resumption of offices with 100 percent capacity starting July 5. The announcement came following the decision of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) that staffing capacity in all ministries and...
93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi
While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19. The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times. She initially went to...
NTC to issue a cease and desist order vs. Channel 43, TV Plus for airing ABS-CBN programs
ABS-CBN Corporation will have to contend with yet another blow as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) vowed to also stop two outlets of the shuttered media network from airing. NTC told the House of Representatives Monday that they will issue a cease and...
A strain of swine flu that emerged recently in China has the potential to become a pandemic, according to a new study.
The new strain of the flu, which researchers called the G4 virus, is carried by swine but can infect humans if it mutates further, scientist claim.
According to the study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the G4 virus genetically descended from the H1N1 swine flu that caused a global pandemic in 2009.
The findings of the study said that the virus shows “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus.”
The G4 virus was discovered by scientists during a pig surveillance program that ran from 2011 to 2018. In this study, they had collected more than 30,000 nasal swab samples from pigs across 10 Chinese provinces.
They noticed that the G4 virus kept appearing in pigs samples, year after year.
Following this, they also found through further tests that the virus can replicate quickly inside airway cells of humans.
The researchers warned that seasonal flu vaccines cannot fight the virus once it hits humans.
“Collectively, predominant G4 reassortant EA viruses are antigenically distinct from current human influenza vaccine strains, indicating that preexisting immunity derived from the present human seasonal influenza vaccines cannot provide protection against G4 viruses,” said the study.
It added that in some China provinces including Hebei and Shandong, more than 10% of swine workers and 4.4% of the general population tested positive for G4 in a survey from 2016 to 2018.
There is no evidence yet that can establish that G4 could spread from person to person, the researchers clarified. However, they warned that the virus could “pose a serious threat to human health.”
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
