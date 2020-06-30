COVID-19: Recoveries in PH now over 10,000; total cases breach 37,000-mark

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a phone call from His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in which they discussed the close...
New swine flu with ‘pandemic potential’ discovered in China
A strain of swine flu that emerged recently in China has the potential to become a pandemic, according to a new study. The new strain of the flu, which researchers called the G4 virus, is carried by swine but can infect humans if it mutates further, scientist claim....
WHO: Living with COVID-19 to be ‘new normal’
As the cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) speed up across the world, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that all countries will have to learn to live with the virus in the coming months until a vaccine that is globally recognized...
At 100% capacity: Ras Al Khaimah gov’t staff to return to work from July 5
The government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced resumption of offices with 100 percent capacity starting July 5. The announcement came following the decision of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) that staffing capacity in all ministries and...
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded over 10,000 recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after it confirmed that 277 have already recouped from the virus. The total now stands at 10,233
In addition, DOH also confirmed that the country has breached the 35,000-mark in the number of cases as it records 1,080 new cases. The total toll is now at 37,514.
In addition, the department announced 11 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,266
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
