COVID-19: Recoveries in PH now over 10,000; total cases breach 37,000-mark

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded over 10,000 recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after it confirmed that 277 have already recouped from the virus. The total now stands at 10,233

In addition, DOH also confirmed that the country has breached the 35,000-mark in the number of cases as it records 1,080 new cases. The total toll is now at 37,514.

In addition, the department announced 11 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,266

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.