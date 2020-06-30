COVID-19: DFA reports over 5,000 recoveries to date among overseas Filipinos

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs reported that over 5,100 overseas Filipinos from different parts of the globe have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To date, there are 8,747 confirmed cases of which 5,101 or 58% have recovered, 2,824 (33%) are undergoing treatment, while 549 (6%) have died from 60 countries around the world.

Statistics reveal that the most number of cases are in the Middle East and Africa regions where out of 6,196 cases from 21 countries; 3,787 overseas Filipinos have fully recovered, 2,120 are receiving treatment, while 289 have died.

Europe comes in second with 988 cases from 16 countries, of which 474 are undergoing treatment, 420 have recovered and 94 have died.

In the Americas, there are 686 cases from 6 countries where 373 have recovered, 164 have died, while 149 are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific Region, 17 countries have reported a total of 604 cases where 521 have fully recovered, 81 are undergoing treatment while two individuals have succumbed due to complications brought about by the coronavirus.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals and strives to assist returning Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever possible,” said the statement from the DFA.