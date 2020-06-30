COVID-19: DFA reports over 5,000 recoveries to date among overseas Filipinos

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has been observing the impact of ‘Stay at Home’ measures on wildlife and nature in Abu Dhabi. These extraordinary circumstances of reduced human and vehicle movement, as well as decreased business and industrial activity have...
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs reported that over 5,100 overseas Filipinos from different parts of the globe have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
To date, there are 8,747 confirmed cases of which 5,101 or 58% have recovered, 2,824 (33%) are undergoing treatment, while 549 (6%) have died from 60 countries around the world.
Statistics reveal that the most number of cases are in the Middle East and Africa regions where out of 6,196 cases from 21 countries; 3,787 overseas Filipinos have fully recovered, 2,120 are receiving treatment, while 289 have died.
Europe comes in second with 988 cases from 16 countries, of which 474 are undergoing treatment, 420 have recovered and 94 have died.
In the Americas, there are 686 cases from 6 countries where 373 have recovered, 164 have died, while 149 are currently undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific Region, 17 countries have reported a total of 604 cases where 521 have fully recovered, 81 are undergoing treatment while two individuals have succumbed due to complications brought about by the coronavirus.
“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals and strives to assist returning Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever possible,” said the statement from the DFA.
30 June 2020
On this last day of June, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 breached the 5,100 mark with 10 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific. Moreover, the DFA reports there are 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 new fatalities among our (1/3) pic.twitter.com/vHyQWiqsmL
— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 30, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
