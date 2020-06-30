Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Jun 30 20, 4:49 pm

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

Jun 30 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commended talented Emirati youth and the determination of the UAE society for the nation's optimistic and positive outlook for the near future which will...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

COVID-19: DFA reports over 5,000 recoveries to date among overseas Filipinos

by | News

Jun. 30, 20 | 4:49 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs reported that over 5,100 overseas Filipinos from different parts of the globe have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To date, there are 8,747 confirmed cases of which 5,101 or 58% have recovered, 2,824 (33%) are undergoing treatment, while 549 (6%) have died from 60 countries around the world.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Recoveries in PH now over 10,000

Statistics reveal that the most number of cases are in the Middle East and Africa regions where out of 6,196 cases from 21 countries; 3,787 overseas Filipinos have fully recovered, 2,120 are receiving treatment, while 289 have died.

Europe comes in second with 988 cases from 16 countries, of which 474 are undergoing treatment, 420 have recovered and 94 have died.

In the Americas, there are 686 cases from 6 countries where 373 have recovered, 164 have died, while 149 are currently undergoing treatment.

READ ON: Worldwide COVID-19 cases surpass 10 million mark

Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific Region, 17 countries have reported a total of 604 cases where 521 have fully recovered, 81 are undergoing treatment while two individuals have succumbed due to complications brought about by the coronavirus.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor the status of our nationals and strives to assist returning Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever possible,” said the statement from the DFA.

Jobs

Latest News

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

Jun 30, 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commended talented Emirati youth and the determination of the UAE society for the nation's optimistic and positive outlook for the near future which will...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Abu Dhabi witnesses progressive environmental growth during countrywide ‘Stay at Home’ measures
Published On  June 30, 2020
WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs
Published On  June 30, 2020
COVID-19: Recoveries in PH now over 10,000; total cases breach 37,000-mark
Published On  June 30, 2020
Close