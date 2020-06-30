Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Jun 30 20, 4:58 pm

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

Jun 30 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commended talented Emirati youth and the determination of the UAE society for the nation's optimistic and positive outlook for the near future which will...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

COVID-19: 421 new cases in UAE, total now at 48,667 with one death

by | News

Jun. 30, 20 | 4:58 pm

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 63,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 421 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,667.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 315.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 490 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 37,566.

This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 10,856 to 10,786 today, June 30.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1

The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to take all considerations for precautionary and preventive measures.

However, prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks twill all remain closed until further notice.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.

COVID-19 UAElatest UAE COVID-19uae covid-19UAE COVID-19 latest

Jobs

Latest News

COVID-19: 421 new cases in UAE, total now at 48,667 with one death

COVID-19: 421 new cases in UAE, total now at 48,667 with one death

Jun 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 63,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 421 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,667. More than 63,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

Jun 30, 2020

(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commended talented Emirati youth and the determination of the UAE society for the nation's optimistic and positive outlook for the near future which will...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19: DFA reports over 5,000 recoveries to date among overseas Filipinos
Published On  June 30, 2020
Abu Dhabi witnesses progressive environmental growth during countrywide ‘Stay at Home’ measures
Published On  June 30, 2020
WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs
Published On  June 30, 2020
Close