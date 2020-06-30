COVID-19: 421 new cases in UAE, total now at 48,667 with one death

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs reported that over 5,100 overseas Filipinos from different parts of the globe have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). To date, there are 8,747 confirmed cases of which 5,101 or 58% have...
Abu Dhabi witnesses progressive environmental growth during countrywide ‘Stay at Home’ measures
The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has been observing the impact of ‘Stay at Home’ measures on wildlife and nature in Abu Dhabi. These extraordinary circumstances of reduced human and vehicle movement, as well as decreased business and industrial activity have...
WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Dubai Future Labs
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commended talented Emirati youth and the determination of the UAE society for the nation's optimistic and positive outlook for the near future which will...
COVID-19: Recoveries in PH now over 10,000; total cases breach 37,000-mark
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded over 10,000 recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after it confirmed that 277 have already recouped from the virus. The total now stands at 10,233 In addition, DOH also confirmed...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 63,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 421 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,667.
More than 63,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 421 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 48,667. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 30, 2020
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 315.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 490 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 37,566.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 37,566. with 490 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 30, 2020
This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 10,856 to 10,786 today, June 30.
RELATED STORY: UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1
The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to take all considerations for precautionary and preventive measures.
However, prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks twill all remain closed until further notice.
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.
NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
