Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Jun 30 20, 9:40 am

PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte

Jun 30 2020

The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out Internet connection for 7,000 public schools as the country prepares for the upcoming school year, which will start in August. President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress on Monday that DepEd will be...

COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death

Jun 29 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246. Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests,...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

China approves COVID-19 drug for limited use

by | News

Jun. 30, 20 | 9:40 am

A potential coronavirus vaccine, Ad5-nCoV has been granted limited approval in China.

The jointly produced drug by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has received approval for a year.

It can be used only on essential services workers such as the military.

CanSino in a statement filed with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd on Monday said Ad5-nCoV won approval for clinical trials early in March.

The company has completed phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine in China.

Jobs

Latest News

China approves COVID-19 drug for limited use

China approves COVID-19 drug for limited use

Jun 30, 2020

A potential coronavirus vaccine, Ad5-nCoV has been granted limited approval in China. The jointly produced drug by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has received approval...

PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte

PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte

Jun 30, 2020

The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out Internet connection for 7,000 public schools as the country prepares for the upcoming school year, which will start in August. President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress on Monday that DepEd will be...

COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death

COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death

Jun 29, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246. Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests,...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
PH to provide internet connection to public schools—Duterte
Published On  June 30, 2020
Residents returning to UAE must undergo COVID-19 screening at least 72 hours before flight
Published On  June 30, 2020
UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1
Published On  June 30, 2020
Close