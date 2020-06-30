China approves COVID-19 drug for limited use

The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to roll out Internet connection for 7,000 public schools as the country prepares for the upcoming school year, which will start in August. President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress on Monday that DepEd will be...
Residents returning to UAE must undergo COVID-19 screening at least 72 hours before flight
WAM: UAE residents with valid residency visa permits who are currently stranded overseas must undergo a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result at least 72 hours before returning to the country under new rules announced by the UAE government. The regulations,...
UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1
The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to...
COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246. Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests,...
A potential coronavirus vaccine, Ad5-nCoV has been granted limited approval in China.
The jointly produced drug by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has received approval for a year.
It can be used only on essential services workers such as the military.
CanSino in a statement filed with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd on Monday said Ad5-nCoV won approval for clinical trials early in March.
The company has completed phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine in China.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved