China approves COVID-19 drug for limited use

A potential coronavirus vaccine, Ad5-nCoV has been granted limited approval in China.

The jointly produced drug by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc. and Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has received approval for a year.

It can be used only on essential services workers such as the military.

CanSino in a statement filed with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd on Monday said Ad5-nCoV won approval for clinical trials early in March.

The company has completed phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine in China.