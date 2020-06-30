At 100% capacity: Ras Al Khaimah gov’t staff to return to work from July 5

The government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced resumption of offices with 100 percent capacity starting July 5.

The announcement came following the decision of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent.

In a circular of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources, all exemptions to the resumption of work will be cancelled, except for those with chronic diseases who will have to submit a detailed medical report approved by the relevant medical committee.

The move came as part of the country’s decision to resume business normalcy, with utmost adherence to precautionary measures set by the national government.