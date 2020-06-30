At 100% capacity: Ras Al Khaimah gov’t staff to return to work from July 5

While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19. The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times. She initially went to...
NTC to issue a cease and desist order vs. Channel 43, TV Plus for airing ABS-CBN programs
ABS-CBN Corporation will have to contend with yet another blow as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) vowed to also stop two outlets of the shuttered media network from airing. NTC told the House of Representatives Monday that they will issue a cease and...
UAE government announces 100% return of federal government staff from July 5
(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent. In an announcement, the Authority said this represents an important step that...
ABS-CBN asks for fairness as NTC threatens to issue cease and desist order for airing on Channel 43, TV Plus
ABS-CBN has asked the Congress for fairness after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on June 29 said they will issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against the network for airing their programs on Channel 43 and its TV Plus digital box. The network’s...
The government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced resumption of offices with 100 percent capacity starting July 5.
The announcement came following the decision of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent.
In a circular of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources, all exemptions to the resumption of work will be cancelled, except for those with chronic diseases who will have to submit a detailed medical report approved by the relevant medical committee.
The move came as part of the country’s decision to resume business normalcy, with utmost adherence to precautionary measures set by the national government.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
