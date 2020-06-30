Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Jun 30 20, 12:52 pm

93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi

Jun 30 2020

While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19. The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times. She initially went to...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

At 100% capacity: Ras Al Khaimah gov’t staff to return to work from July 5

by | News

Jun. 30, 20 | 12:52 pm

The government of Ras Al Khaimah has announced resumption of offices with 100 percent capacity starting July 5.

The announcement came following the decision of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent.

In a circular of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources, all exemptions to the resumption of work will be cancelled, except for those with chronic diseases who will have to submit a detailed medical report approved by the relevant medical committee.

The move came as part of the country’s decision to resume business normalcy, with utmost adherence to precautionary measures set by the national government.

Jobs

Latest News

93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi

93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi

Jun 30, 2020

While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19. The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times. She initially went to...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi
Published On  June 30, 2020
NTC to issue a cease and desist order vs. Channel 43, TV Plus for airing ABS-CBN programs
Published On  June 30, 2020
UAE government announces 100% return of federal government staff from July 5
Published On  June 30, 2020
Close