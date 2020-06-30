93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi

ABS-CBN Corporation will have to contend with yet another blow as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) vowed to also stop two outlets of the shuttered media network from airing. NTC told the House of Representatives Monday that they will issue a cease and...
UAE government announces 100% return of federal government staff from July 5
(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent. In an announcement, the Authority said this represents an important step that...
ABS-CBN asks for fairness as NTC threatens to issue cease and desist order for airing on Channel 43, TV Plus
ABS-CBN has asked the Congress for fairness after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on June 29 said they will issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against the network for airing their programs on Channel 43 and its TV Plus digital box. The network’s...
PH extends enrollment period in public schools until July 15
The month-long enrollment in schools which was supposed to end today, June 30, has been extended until July 15, Malacañang announced on Tuesday. In a televised briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged parents not to enroll their children at the last...
While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19.
The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times.
She initially went to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to undergo consult her problems with her urinary tract, but she tested positive for COVID-19.
Hamdi was immediately transferred to Al Rahba Hospital for necessary treatment.
As her condition improves, she was taken out of the ICU. But she will continue to receive treatment at the hospital, the report said.
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. (SEHA) recently launched the Home Screening initiative that will facilitate Covid-19 home testing for senior citizens and residents, people with chronic diseases, and People of Determination.
The initiative was launched in collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in line with the National Screening Programme.
مبادرة الفحص المنزلي التي أطلقتها "صحة" بالتعاون مع دائرة الصحة تستهدف كبار المواطنين والمقيمين ومن يعانون من أمراض مزمنة وأصحاب الهمم، لإجراء فحص فيروس كوفيد-19 بسهولة كاملة في منازلهم، ضمن جهود برنامج المسح الوطني. pic.twitter.com/ZzyIFd8qVL
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 28, 2020
