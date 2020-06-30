93-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers in Abu Dhabi

While the elderly are at higher risk for complications from coronavirus disease, a 93-year-old Abu Dhabi resident has recovered from COVID-19.

The Syrian woman named Nour Hamdi spent weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, reported Khaleej Times.

She initially went to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to undergo consult her problems with her urinary tract, but she tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamdi was immediately transferred to Al Rahba Hospital for necessary treatment.

As her condition improves, she was taken out of the ICU. But she will continue to receive treatment at the hospital, the report said.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. (SEHA) recently launched the Home Screening initiative that will facilitate Covid-19 home testing for senior citizens and residents, people with chronic diseases, and People of Determination.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in line with the National Screening Programme.