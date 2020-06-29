Poland should not receive high COVID-19 funds due to human rights violations against LGBT – EU-member states

The quarantine facilities of New Zealand are under “extreme stress” as more locals return home, and fresh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerge, according to a review ordered by prime minister Jacinda Ardern. The analysis said that while the system is not...
Several member states of the European Union (EU) have expressed disappointment after learning that Poland is set to receive a big recovery fund from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), especially since they said the country has been active in violating the rights of LGBT.
In a report by the guardian, Poland will only be behind Spain in receiving the biggest rescue fund despite its economy being least affected by the crisis.
“Poland is making a mockery of our values and gets rewarded for it. That is unacceptable. Southern Europe bears the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, the migration crisis and the climate crisis but somehow ends up empty-handed,” The Guardian quoted an EU-member diplomat.
The Polish government, according to the report, is set to receive EUR37 billion in COVID-19 rescue grants, and is expected to contribute around EUR21 billion, receiving a net worth of EUR16 billion.
According to EU member diplomats, Polish President Andrzej Duda has been attacking the LGBT community in the country, saying that they undermine Polish traditional values and identity.
The Guardian added in its report that majority of the municipalities in Poland have declared themselves “LGBT-free,” after passing resolutions against queer ideologies.
“A country that trampled the rule of law, shuns responsibility on climate, shows no solidarity in migration and is making a mockery of the claim that the EU is a community of values sees the money ship sailing in. We are talking about a country whose president is seeking re-election on the promise to impose gay-free zones. It’s concerning that the EU finds no better way of dealing with this situation. Not a pretty picture,” The Guardian quoted another senior EU diplomat.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
