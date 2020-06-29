PH breaches 36,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 985 newly infected patients

A foreign affairs official has warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia against sharing social media posts that could potentially “ruin the reputation” of their employers. DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola stressed during...
Father succumbs to COVID-19 after shaking son’s hand
A citizen in Saudi Arabia has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he contracted the virus through shaking his son’s hand. The Kingdom’s Health Ministry once again warned its residents to observe social distancing and not go too close with anyone else....
OFW returnee from Dubai recovers from COVID-19
A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai who contracted COVID-19 has recovered in South Cotabato, the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 said. The OFW who hails from Tantangan town was subjected to swab collection on June 6 for PCR test after...
PH to bring back home bodies of OFWs who died of COVID-19
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has approved the move to bring back home the remains of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died from COVID-19. This came following the proposal of the Department of Labor and...
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 985 new cases. The total number now stands at 36,438.
DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 9,985, after 270 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
In addition, the department announced 11 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,255
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
