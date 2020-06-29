OFW returnee from Dubai recovers from COVID-19

A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai who contracted COVID-19 has recovered in South Cotabato, the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 said.

The OFW who hails from Tantangan town was subjected to swab collection on June 6 for PCR test after manifesting suspected symptoms. She was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on June 8.

Records show she arrived last May 30 aboard “sweeper” flights arranged by the local and national governments.

The Filipina (PH23691) is one of the two new COVID-19 patients in the province who have fully recovered after over three weeks in isolation.

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12 health education and promotion officer, said the recovered patients came out negative of the disease based on the result of their second repeat PCR test. Both are returning residents.

The other patient who recovered was a 34-year-old female (PH19981) from Koronadal City.

She was supposed to return abroad but was stranded in Metro Manila due to the cancellation of international flights amid the pandemic.

She instead opted to return home through one of the special flights and was recommended for PCR testing upon arrival after showing suspected symptoms. She turned out positive on June 3 for COVID-19.