New Zealand’s COVID-19 quarantine facilities under ‘extreme stress’ as more locals return home

The quarantine facilities of New Zealand are under “extreme stress” as more locals return home, and fresh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerge, according to a review ordered by prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The analysis said that while the system is not broken and that the facilities’ situation is still controllable, more resources are required to manage the swelling number of returnees—which has increased by 73 percent.

“The team found that the system, whilst not broken, is under extreme stress and is not readily able to respond to the increasing demands being placed upon it. This has resulted in a very dedicated team having to confront immediate issues with limited capacity to plan ahead,” the review said, adding that this was “impacting on staff wellbeing and the confidence that returnees have in the process,” the review said as per The Guardian’s report.

Ardern ordered the review following peoples of people being mixed in isolation facilities as well as others leaving without being tested for COVID-19 – including two women who were allowed to leave quarantine without a test on compassionate grounds. They were the first cases in the country after being free of the disease for 24 days.

As a result, the country has introduced sterner measures to strengthen its border – including mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving in New Zealand, and not permitting returnees to leave the facility without a negative COVID-19 test result.

As of today, the country has 20 active cases.

