New Zealand’s COVID-19 quarantine facilities under ‘extreme stress’ as more locals return home

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 985 new cases. The total number now stands at 36,438. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
DFA warns OFWs: ‘Be careful with your social media posts’
A foreign affairs official has warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia against sharing social media posts that could potentially “ruin the reputation” of their employers. DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola stressed during...
Father succumbs to COVID-19 after shaking son’s hand
A citizen in Saudi Arabia has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he contracted the virus through shaking his son’s hand. The Kingdom’s Health Ministry once again warned its residents to observe social distancing and not go too close with anyone else....
OFW returnee from Dubai recovers from COVID-19
A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai who contracted COVID-19 has recovered in South Cotabato, the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 said. The OFW who hails from Tantangan town was subjected to swab collection on June 6 for PCR test after...
The quarantine facilities of New Zealand are under “extreme stress” as more locals return home, and fresh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerge, according to a review ordered by prime minister Jacinda Ardern.
The analysis said that while the system is not broken and that the facilities’ situation is still controllable, more resources are required to manage the swelling number of returnees—which has increased by 73 percent.
“The team found that the system, whilst not broken, is under extreme stress and is not readily able to respond to the increasing demands being placed upon it. This has resulted in a very dedicated team having to confront immediate issues with limited capacity to plan ahead,” the review said, adding that this was “impacting on staff wellbeing and the confidence that returnees have in the process,” the review said as per The Guardian’s report.
READ ALSO: After ‘eliminating’ COVID-19, New Zealand confirms 2 new cases
Ardern ordered the review following peoples of people being mixed in isolation facilities as well as others leaving without being tested for COVID-19 – including two women who were allowed to leave quarantine without a test on compassionate grounds. They were the first cases in the country after being free of the disease for 24 days.
As a result, the country has introduced sterner measures to strengthen its border – including mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving in New Zealand, and not permitting returnees to leave the facility without a negative COVID-19 test result.
As of today, the country has 20 active cases.
SEE ALSO: New Zealand now ‘virus-free’; lifts social distancing restrictions, allows mass gathering
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved