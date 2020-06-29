Monday, June 29, 2020

Jun 29 20, 2:00 pm

DFA warns OFWs: ‘Be careful with your social media posts’

Jun 29 2020

A foreign affairs official has warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia against sharing social media posts that could potentially “ruin the reputation” of their employers. DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola stressed during...

Majority of Europeans no longer trust US as world leader – survey

by | News

Jun. 29, 20 | 2:00 pm

Because of its “chaotic handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” Europeans say they no longer trust US as a capable world leader.

In a survey commissioned by European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), and conducted by Datapraxis and YouGov from late April to early May, over 60 percent of respondents from five countries – including Germany, France, Spain, Denmark and Portugal – they lost trust in the US due to its failure in responding to the crisis.

“Europeans’ trust in the US is gone. Many have been appalled by the [US’s] chaotic response to COVID-19; the lack of solidarity it showed with Europeans in the 12 March closure of its border to members of the Schengen area; and its lack of leadership in tackling the coronavirus crisis at the global level – or even engagement with the issue (beyond a war of words with the World Health Organization),” the findings stated as per The Guardian’s report.

READ ALSO: Trump suggests injecting disinfectants in humans to treat COVID-19; scientists, disinfectant manufacturers disagree

Only 2 percent in Germany and 3 percent in France said they expect support from US as the continent restarts its economy. On the other hand, 46 percent in France and 42 percent in Germany, said their view of the US worsened a lot during the crisis.

The survey also noted the Europeans want to take charge in handling international challenges – such as COVID-19 and climate concerns – without the help of the US.

The Guardian added in its report that US President Donald Trump earlier accused the European Union of ripping off the US on trade and has even ordered the withdrawal of 10,000 US troops from Germany.

SEE ALSO: Trump: We’d have fewer COVID-19 cases if we stop testing right now

Jun 29, 2020

Jun 29, 2020

