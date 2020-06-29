Father succumbs to COVID-19 after shaking son’s hand

A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai who contracted COVID-19 has recovered in South Cotabato, the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 said. The OFW who hails from Tantangan town was subjected to swab collection on June 6 for PCR test after...
A citizen in Saudi Arabia has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he contracted the virus through shaking his son’s hand.
The Kingdom’s Health Ministry once again warned its residents to observe social distancing and not go too close with anyone else.
According to the ministry, the citizen who succumbed to the disease also infected his mother and 16 other members of the family.
“When visiting parents, leave distance between you and them, don’t kiss them, and wear a mask. Don’t boycott them but do not come too close,” said Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah in a tweet.
